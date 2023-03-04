The television host referred to her preference for this North American state and explained why she liked to escape to its beaches for 2 or 3 days instead of staying in Lime.

Nothing was saved. Magaly Medina opened her heart and gave a revealing interview to Verónica Linares. in the channel of Youtube from the news anchor, the ‘Magpie’ He shared unknown passages from his life, his privacy and his closest environment. One of the questions she answered revolved around why she constantly traveled to the USA at the end of his television show.

What did Magaly Medina say?

The host was very candid about her family dynamics and how jealous she has been with her privacy for many years. Although, currently, she has decided to share more of her day-to-day life with her followers, there was a time when all the attention from the public overwhelmed her too much.

Following this line, Medina recalled that for several years he preferred to travel to Miami every weekend, and not stay in Lima, as he does now, at his residence in La Molina. She left the ATV facilities on Fridays and went directly to the airport, heading to the American country.

During the conversation with Linares, The redhead claimed to have felt “very harassed in Lima.” In this sense, she indicated that she could not go out and carry out her activities in a calm way because “they asked for too many autographs”. These situations prevented her from enjoying a normal life and were an obstacle to continuing to maintain her family’s privacy.

On the other hand, Magaly also maintained that other television programs sought to “support” her, just as she did in her ATV space. Because of this, visiting her sister Mariela de ella in Miami gave her a great sense of calm, because no one knew her there.

“I had to go to Miami on weekends because here I couldn’t even go to the corner… I ‘supported’ people and everyone sought to ‘support’ me. Why have that pressure? Medina asserted.

What did Magaly Medina say about the ampayes of soccer players?

During the extensive conversation he had with Veronica Linares, Magaly Medina referred to athletes who have been supported at parties with models consuming hallucinogenic substances, among others. What was the reason for persecuting them? This is what she said to her.

“People pay their money, go to the stadium: people die for their team. Here people die for soccer, and it is not possible that, if you go to the stadium with hope, paying your money, taking your son, it turns out that the guy was drinking until five in the morning. With what physique are you going to score goals? That is not right, it is not sporting, ”he questioned.

“So, when I began to investigate and see that sports journalism did not do it, and I knew about the traps, about the bataclana friends they had, about the dissipated life they led, nobody said anything. So, I said, ‘Okay, let’s aim.’ Because, if you are going to make my son cry, we are going to know why you are making him cry and for the public to find out why these scoundrels go to the stadium and do not score goals. That was my motivation: my son’s crying, ”he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE:

Magaly acknowledges that she criticized Gisela even for the pure

Magaly Medina acknowledged in a conversation with Verónica Linares that she had been very harsh with Gisela Valcárcel, since years ago he had committed an excess of questions against the popular blonde. “At that time it was already like criticizing her for criticizing her; at one point, I realized it and I said it. At one time it was that everything Gisela did was wrong,” the TV presenter confessed.

Magaly Medina denies a mistake in the Paolo Guerrero case

Definitely, Verónica Linares was not going to stop consulting him about the audience with Paolo Guerrero. Magaly Medina agreed to comment on the subject and stated that it was a very tragic moment in her journalistic career.

“I was not wrong with Paolo Guerrero, that’s what the court said. Then it was investigated and some day the whole truth will be known. For me it was not a defamation, it was believing my reporter. The only thing they sentenced me for was because on camera They would not have found the photographic proof, but the seller had seen it, the one who washed the cars too. These testimonies were not accepted at trial,” were his words about the alleged outing that the “Predator” had with Fiorella Chirichigno.