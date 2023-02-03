Host Magaly Medina revealed the real reason why she was not encouraged to participate in the successful stand-up presented by Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza.

Magaly Medina was encouraged to tell the true reasons why they did not take her to appear on the well-known program “Talking nonsense” Hosted by actor Ricardo Mendoza and comedian Jorge Luna. In a dialogue with their producer Patrick, they remembered the role that the guest TV figure was going to have and automatically rejected the proposal. The issue came to the fore after Carlos Alcántara assured that it was his own nephew who refused to participate in his film.

What was the real reason?

Magaly Medina affirmed that she was also invited to appear in “Hablando huevadas”. However, not remembering the reason, she consulted with her producer Patrick hers, since she pointed out that the subject had to go through a series of protocols.

“They invited me to an interview with them, they wanted to come and I wanted to go, in the end I don’t know what happened,” the journalist asked Patrick.

Magaly Medina reveals details about her failed visit to "Hablando huevadas" Photo: ATV capture

They immediately responded that they did not agree with the theme that Jorge and Ricardo wanted to present. Magaly added that the comedians wanted to expose her up front. After that, the host mentioned, jokingly, that she was already doing this topic on her program.

“Ah… they wanted me to be María Parado de Bellido in public (…) They wanted to ‘sacrifice’ me in public,” Magaly said with a laugh.

What happened between Carlos Alcántara and Ricardo Mendoza?

Let us remember that the theme was touched upon after Medina presented a note in which Carlos Alcantara He stated that it was not he who did not hire Ricardo Mendoza in his film. The actor expressed that it was his nephew who did not want to be part of the tape.

“The final decision not to be (in the film) is made by him because there are no victims here, here it seems that he was the victim and it is the other way around. I think that the victim, in any case, would be us because he has left us hanging with a big project, ”Alcántara declared for an interview on Trome.