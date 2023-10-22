Magaly Medina and Jessica Newton are currently facing each other, since the show host on more than one occasion took advantage of her program to refer to the organizer of the Miss Peru and the beauty queens that their pageant chooses to represent the country. However, in the past, both were friends. For this reason, former beauty queen Laura Spoya spoke out on the matter and spoke about the businesswoman’s feud with the ATV presenter.

What did Laura Spoya say about Magaly Medina and Jessica Newton?

The former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ recalled that Magaly Medina He was part of the Miss Peru jury on several occasions, thanks to his friendship with Jessica Newton. In that sense, she explained that the ‘Urraca’ is a witness that there would be no favoritism for certain candidates; However, she claimed not to know the real reason for her enmity with the businesswoman.

“That relationship broke up, they were very friends. I don’t know where it started, but when the big problem has passed, Magaly has a program, she has a great exhibition and she has hit hard at the tasks.“said the popular former Miss Peru about the topic.

How does Laura Spoya get along with Magaly Medina?

Although Magaly Medina usually appears against the candidates chosen in the Jessica Newton contest, Laura Spoya He states that he did meet the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ and that he shared with her on several occasions.

“I met Magaly through Jessica, she introduced me to her and I have lived several moments with Magaly. She has gone to Acapulco to visit us, we have gone to party, we have gone out to eat, and when this problem happened, I stayed out of it.”he said on Deysi Córdova’s program on Willax.

