Luis Díaz is the man of the moment in Colombia, The country celebrated the Guajiro’s goals in the 2-1 victory against Brazil at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium and gave him a grand ovation after the difficult moments he experienced.

It may be of interest to you: Attention: Luis Díaz’s father and his family would have left Colombia, a drastic decision

Despite his good moment on the playing fieldsLuis Díaz does not forget his family and prioritized his safety after what was the kidnapping of his father Luis Manuel by the ELN.

We tell you: Linda Caicedo makes history: she wins the most important award in the world at her age

Mane Díaz came to receive his son at the Colombia National Team concentration. Photo: Taken from social networks

‘Lucho’ was reunited with his father last week after traveling from England to Colombia to join the National Team training camp and after several days with his family he made a drastic decision.

Luis Díaz’s parents arrived in England

This Saturday the news broke that Luis Manuel Díaz and his family had left Colombia on Friday night, after Liverpool made a private plane available to take them to England.

As revealed Blu Radio, Luis Manuel Díaz (father), Cilenis Marulanda (mother), Geraldine Ponce (wife), Roma (daughter) Jesús Manuel and Roger Díaz (brothers) are already on English soil waiting to meet again with ‘Lucho’, who will travel later to fulfill his commitment to the Colombian National Team, which visits Paraguay this Tuesday for the qualifying round.

See here: Colombia National Team: Luis Díaz’s father breaks down in tears after a double against Brazil; video

In addition, they revealed that one of the reasons why the 26-year-old forward’s family left Colombia It is to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays in Liverpool.

Colombia Brazil match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, held on November 16, 2023. Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. Claudia López, Angelica Lozano, Verónica Alcocer, Nicolas Alcocer Petro, Antonella Petro, Cilenis Marulanda and Luis Manuel Díaz attended the stadium. James Rodríguez, Mateus Uribe, Sinisterra, Carrascal, Santos Borre, Camilo Vargas, among other players from the national team under the leadership of Nestor Lorenzo, played. See also Manchester City won the Champions League and the memes exploded Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Josher Brito, cousin of Luis Díaz, confirmed in the aforementioned media that it is an activity that the family carries out every year: “The idea of ​​the guajiro is to be with his family at the Christmas and New Year’s holidays: “Every year they have “They have done the same and this year will be no exception. They are going to spend Christmas in England, with their family, to rest and regain energy. The idea is that they will be calmer there.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO