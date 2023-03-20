Comedians are in! the tv producer Jorge Benavides He is a creative genius who has revolutionized comedy shows in Peru with all the sketches he presents every weekend on the various television channels he has been on. His latest creation “JB en ATV” has been a success since it entered the small screens, but, at the end of 2022, it suffered a significant drop with the departure of actor Joao Castillo and model Fátima Segovia, who were a fundamental part of the cast.

In order not to run out of one more member, the space leader decided to bring more reinforcements, such as his brother Alfredo Benavides, who is also familiar with his talent as a comedian, but he was not the only one. The traveling comedian was added to the list of new collaborators Marco Antonio Stefano, better known as lucky in the streets of Lima. What the ATV production did not count on is that the artist would step aside. What happened? Next, we will give you all the details.

Why did Lucky quit “JB on ATV”?

Like many other street comedians, actor Lucky has worked on the streets of Lima doing skits to make passers-by laugh so they can offer him a few coins in exchange. However, his fame came to him in June 2022 when he got a chance to join “JB on ATV”. Apparently, the comedian was happy and grateful for the opportunity that Jorge Benavides’ production had offered him, but a few weeks ago, he surprised with the news of his resignation.

The news was made known through a video that he shared on his TikTok account, in which he assured the following: “I have made a very strong, very radical decision. Many are going to tell me: ‘Are you crazy?’ I had to make the decision, because I am traveling to Europe, and since I am going to be in Europe, I had to give up ‘JB on ATV’, from which I have learned a lot and have been with great comedians”.

What did Jorge Benavides say to Lucky for resigning?

According to the version given by the comedian Marco Antonio Stefano, the producer and actor Jorge Benavides did not take the news badly, but, on the contrary, he wished that everything goes well for him. In this sense, he explained: “Mr. Jorge told me: ‘I wish you the best and thank you’, and I said no, thanks to him for giving me the opportunity.”

Apparently, everything would have ended on good terms; However, the interpreter of Tía Gloria has not ruled on the matter. As is known, the content creator has never been involved in scandals with any of his colleagues. Therefore, if that version were not true, it will not be known exactly how everything ended.

What plans does Lucky have for this 2023?

After the comedian Lucky shared the video on his TikTok in which he tells that he is retiring from “JB en ATV” to fulfill his dream of living in Europe, his followers did not believe the explanation and believe that it is pure “smoke screen” and that, in reality, he will go to Latina. This is because channel 2 is about to launch its new format “El Jirón del Humor”, the same one that will bring together various traveling comedians so that they can function as best they can.

Although so far there is no exact date for the premiere of the new space, what was clear is that it will start in April and will also have the participation of models such as Dorita Orbegoso. Will you enter the competition? We will know later.