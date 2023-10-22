One step away from the final. Luciana Fuster She lived the evening dress and swimsuit catwalk at the preliminary gala of Miss Grand International 2023. From Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam, Fuster has given something to talk about for her performance in that country. Now, the Peruvian representative appeared in an original red dress with purple and yellow lines, as well as rhinestones throughout the piece. The garment also featured a tail of purple and red feathers. Luciana explained why she chose these colors and the message she wanted to convey with it. We tell you all the details below.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster on criticism for singing ‘Despacito’ at Miss Grand: “I’m not perfect, but I make an effort”

What did Luciana Fuster say about the dress she wore at the Miss Grand International?

In a video that he uploaded on his social networks, Fuster She indicated that everything she wants to convey with her dress is in the colors, since she feels that they all have a personal meaning for her.

“It’s all in the colors. I feel like each one has personal meaning to me. For example, red is love and passion, yellow is energy, orange is generosity, and purple is power. “So when you combine them, they turn out to be a firework and that’s what I want to show on stage,” said the model.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023: how to vote for the Peruvian and when is the final?

How did Luciana Fuster do at the Miss Grand International preliminary gala?

In addition to the dress, the Peruvian opted for a hairstyle with waves that generated a lot of volume. During her entrance on stage, Luciana Fuster she looked sure of herself; However, when she presented herself as Miss Grand Peru, her emotion overwhelmed her and she placed both hands on her chest. On Instagram, users pointed out that, with this gesture, she transmitted that feeling to the country and congratulated her on her development in the international competition.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster lost the Miss Grand 2023 test for not obtaining enough votes

When is the final of Miss Grand International 2023?

The final gala of the contest, with the last top 20 countries in the world, will take place next Wednesday, October 25, in Vietnam. Peruvians will be able to see Luciana Fuster starting at 6.00 am, the time at which those classified will be known. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Grand TV YouTube channel.

#Luciana #Fuster #wear #red #dress #Grand #preliminary #gala #Model #explains