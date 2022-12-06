Not to believe! In the dance reality “El gran show”, as in the other programs that Gisela Valcárcel has hosted, controversy has always been generated and everything that comes with it. Many Peruvians remember with humor or surprise some episodes in said competition, among which remains in memory the time that the actor Lucho Cáceres opposed demonstrating his talent on the same television space as the model Stephanie Valenzuela.

What really happened? Below we will provide you with all the details of how this enmity was born between the two artists who, although they are focused on a similar field, are characterized by a completely different formation.

Why did Lucho Cáceres not want to dance on the same floor as Stephanie Valenzuela?

The host Gisela Valcárcel presented Stephanie Valenzuela in her program on June 15, 2019 and told an anecdote that surprised more than one without revealing the identity of the person mentioned: “You know? We have called half of Lima and an actor wrote to me and said: ‘Are you kidding? Do you want me to be with Tefi Valenzuela’. What a bad example. The actors believe they are unique and untouchable, sometimes and not all”.

Hours later, the artist showed his face and expressed, through his Facebook account, the following: “ It was me, I said: ‘NO’! One is free to choose when and where to be. And yes, there are situations that seem disrespectful to me ”. This was a break in the friendship of years that the two celebrities had cultivated.

Lucho Cáceres responds to Gisela Valcárcel. Photo: Screenshot of Lucho Cáceres’ Facebook

Although the owner of GV Productions, Gisela Valcárcel, responded to the position of her then friend Lucho Cáceres, who did do so was the daughter of the businesswoman, Ethel Pozo, who commented on the post saying: “Your first job as a model was with my mother. I’m sorry to have to read that with your post you invoke people to attack her. Believing this from people who don’t know us is something tolerable… Ignorance and free expression is valid. But what about you?”

What did Stephanie Valenzuela say about the arrogant attitude of Lucho Cáceres?

The singer Stephanie Valenzuela, upon learning the position of the renowned actor Lucho Cáceres, preferred to opt for a position of respect towards him because she was very focused on her career. In this sense, she expressed to “The great show”: “ People who don’t think the same as me or who don’t respect me or don’t like me, I’m still going to respect them because I’m involved in my business. , moving forward and without looking back or to the side. I’m going to keep going.”

In addition, the dancer stated: “Gisela (Valcárcel) is happy because I am here (in reality) and she values ​​me and the production as well. They know the effort I make, what an extra rehearsal…”. Apparently, she did not have the slightest desire to have a problem with the drama teacher, so she preferred to ignore it.

Why is it surprising that Gisela Valcárcel was against the position of Lucho Cáceres?

For many who have followed the path of Gisela Valcárcel and Lucho Cáceres for years, it is very strange that both have differences, since they have maintained a good friendship for quite some time. Not only in front of television screens, but also behind them.

This year 2022, the artist returned to the “El gran show” academy to train all the participants who presented an acting challenge. This is how the popular “Señito” let him see in his Instagram stories. Everything would indicate that they left behind the bad times.