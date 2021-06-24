The answers from Nicola Tanturli’s father, on the questions that everyone asks: this is what he said

The Pope of Nicola Tanturli, Leonardo, in an interview with one of the correspondents of Morning 5, he replied to question which have all been posed since yesterday: because the child had the shoes? All of Italy prayed for it to be found, but soon after many people noticed some “strange” details.

The good news of this story came in yesterday morning. The journalist of ‘La Vita in Diretta’, Giuseppe Di Tommaso, found it under one escarpment about 3 km away from his home.

The conditions of the little one appeared good right away. In fact after his recovery at the Meyer hospital, in Florence, the doctors said he did not report trauma and injury. Was scared and has only a few cuts.

In many, however, they have placed themselves questions very specific. If the parents had left the open door and why the little one had the shoes on the feet if he was sleeping. One of the sent by Morning 5, in the last few hours, she managed to interview her dad. Man on these two points he has declared:

Nicola was wearing shoes because he had fallen asleep in his mother’s arms, who then put him in bed. In order not to wake him, since he is struggling to fall asleep, he did not take them off: it must have been an afternoon nap. The door was closed: Nicola opened it. A few days ago he had reached the handle. It was locked but not locked, because we are not used to doing so being in the garden of the house.

Nicola Tanturli, investigates the previous disappearance of his brother

There is also a previous one which concerns the same family. Last year, the older brother by Nicola, who was 3 years old at the time, is disappeared for the same campaigns of Mugello. He has traveled a considerable distance given his tender age.

It was daylight and the parents, helped by their neighbors, immediately started the searches. Finally a few hours later, a man found him, a about one km away from home and brought him back to his mother and father. The investigators obviously opened an investigation and they are investigating both these episodes.

Furthermore, given the good conditions of the little one, it is almost sure that he will come resigned from the hospital today.