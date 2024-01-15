Lionel Messi won his third The Best Award this Monday, January 15. However, the decision to award the Argentine star as the best player of 2023 surprised everyone and everyone, and was somewhat anticlimactic during the ceremony.
The legendary forward beat Erling Haaland, who was emerging as the favorite to win The Best 2023 award. The Norwegian won everything with Manchester City during the last year, while Messi only won the Ligue 1 title and the Leagues Cup.
It must be remembered that what the nominated players did between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023 was taken into account.
Who chooses the winners of The Best?
The technical directors of the teams incorporated into FIFA, captains of the national teams, journalists and fans are the ones who vote for the winners of these awards. Each of the parties involved has 25% influence in the selection.
Who wins The Best Award?
The winner of this award is the one who scores the most points. The jury members give five, three and one point, respectively, to their selections.
Why did Lionel Messi win The Best 2023 if he tied with Erling Haaland?
This is one of the questions that fans have asked themselves after the score was announced. Lionel Messi and Haaland added a total of 48 points each. However, the Argentine kept the award because he won the vote of the captains of national teams.
