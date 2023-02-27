The “Toy Story” spin-off “Lightyear” slumped sharply after its second week in theaters. The tape never went back to come back and the hopes of making more sequels disappeared.

“Lightyear”, the new Disney-Pixar movie, brought back the world of “Toy story”. The choice of Chris Evans as the lead had raised hopes and the nostalgia factor seemed like a trump card in favor of the production. However, the result was completely different than expected.

“It settles for being a fairly conventional origin story rather than reaching for the stars,” the reviewer on Rotten Tomatoes ruled. “It doesn’t measure up to ‘Toy Story,’ lamented the public. Ultimately, the Academy of the Oscars decided that it would not have a chance to compete for its awards.

In this regard, the head of Pixar, Peter Docter, spoke about the failure that “Lighyear” meant for the company. Although they liked the story and the characters, it had been difficult for the public to see a project outside the ‘Toy Story’ canon.

“We concluded that what’s probably gone wrong is that we’ve pushed the audience too hard. When they hear Buzz, they’re like, ‘Great, where’s Mr. Potato Head and Woody and Rex?’ And then we give them this sci-fi movie, so they say ‘what?'” he detailed in an official statement.

Director of “Lightyear” against the haters

The film’s director, Angus MacLane, rejects toxic criticism and controversy. Photo: Composition/ Disney-Pixar

Through Twitter, the director Angus MacLane broke his silence on the situation and made it clear that he is tired of the controversy, as well as the attacks on social networks. Despite this, he is happy with the work that the production has done:

“People can review bomb all day long. This movie will premiere on Disney+ and it will be the movie everyone wishes they had seen in theaters. I don’t mind. I have to see it in IMAX. It’s great”.