Laura Huarcayo He left “Lima Limón” in 2011, after having led six uninterrupted seasons of the show magazine on the small screen. Little was said about the reasons for his departure, which marked a temporary departure after debuting in the well-remembered América Televisión magazine alongside Carlos Alcántara and, later, the ‘Charlotte’.

Why did you give up “Lime Lemon”?

Magaly Medina He was the one who confirmed the rumor. She noted on her show that the former beauty queen would be taking some time away from the spotlight.

Laura Huarcayo was born on June 14, 1974. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo/Laura Huarcayo

He said his decision to leave was for health reasons. His family doctor would have given him the recommendation after diagnosing some problems.

That year, the producer Mariana Ramírez del Villar gave details of the case. “The removal is due to a physical problem, which is not serious, but care, which requires rest,” she said.

“ It is a high stress topic and you need to rest ”, he added to América Noticias. “Laura is afraid of not being able to control her health,” she concluded.

Was there a bad working relationship between Laura and her former producer?

Speaking to Gisela magazine in 2011, Laura Huarcayo put an end to speculation about a bad working relationship with Mariana Ramírez del Villa and Raúl Romero, figures from ProTV.

Laura Huarcayo and Carlos Alcántara were the drivers of Lima Limón. Photo: GLR

In that sense, he confirmed that there had been differences for a long time. “Out of respect for that family I preferred not to reveal the things that happened,” she said.

“I have always looked for a place, whether or not I am on television, where I feel that the same treatment I give is also received. A place where there is a lot of respect. I am like that,” she added.

This was the real reason for his departure

He recognized that the disease he was diagnosed with, kidney stones, was not serious enough to step aside while driving.

However, the bad relationship with her former producer damaged her emotionally, so she made such a decision. It was supported by her doctors.

“Now I don’t judge people because I think there are neither good nor bad. I think we can harm someone and we don’t realize it, ”she sentenced.

Why did Carlos Alcántara resign from “Lima Limón”?

Over there, in 2004, Carlos Alcántara had a brief appearance as a driver in the remembered program “Lima Limón”. However, the comedian chose to step aside from the position because he did not feel very satisfied with his role.