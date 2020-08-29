Mukesh Ambani has become the retail king of India by occupying the retail business of Future Group. With this, Kishore Biyani, who owns the Future Group, also removed the huge debt burden on him. Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has bought Future Group’s retail, wholesale logistics and warehouse business for 24 thousand 713 million.Kishore Biyani is called the father of India’s organized retail business. He started a retail business in 1987 under the name Erstwhile Manz Wear. He later expanded the business with Pantaloons in 1997. He expanded Pantaloon’s franchise model quite quickly and by the time its stores were opened across India. With the help of low prices, he wooed the customers and it was also very successful.

Big Bazaar, Reliance now occupies food market, finalized deal for 24713 crores

The first Big Bazaar store in 2001

The first Big Bazaar store in India was opened in 2001. The company’s business was severely affected after the 2008 economic downturn. Gradually the debt burden increased. According to the Mint report, the total debt on the Future Group as on 31 March 2019 was 10951 crore. It increased to 12778 crores on 30 September 2019.

Disinvested in Pantaloon in 2012

In 2012, he sold Pantaloons to the Birla Group to reduce the debt burden. The deal was done for 1600 crores and the group had a total debt of 7850 crores at that time. After that, the debt burden on the company steadily increased although Kishore Biyani bought several companies to increase the retail business and rapidly increased the number of retail stores.

Retail business has changed in India

The way the retail business of India has shifted in the last five years, the company has suffered a lot. In 2014, Amazon said it would invest $ 2 billion in India. In 2018, Walmart bought Flipkart for $ 16 billion. After this, online retail business grew very fast in India.