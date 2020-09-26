North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un has apologized for the killing of an officer from South Korea. In fact, North Korean soldiers, crossing all limits of brutality, shot a South Korean official and burned his body in the sea. Kim Jong apologized to South Korea unconditionally for the same incident.At the time, many North Korean experts called Kim Jong Un’s behavior contrary to his nature. He also claimed that some secret was hidden behind Kim Jong’s apology. Now Ramon Pacheco Pardo, analyst at International Relations at King’s College London, has revealed the real reason for Kim’s apology.

Kim Jong wants relief from sanctions

Ramon said that Kim Jong Un’s direct apology soon after the incident showed that North Korea did not want to completely shut down the channel of dialogue between the two countries. He also pointed out that through this, North Korea wants a deal for relief from sanctions. China’s cooperation in this work will be important for North Korea.

The purpose is to improve relations with South Korea

The expert said that Pyongyang wants to resume inter-Korean relations when it is actually possible. North Korea does not want the incident to damage the ongoing bilateral relations between the two countries. In fact, many countries including the United States have imposed many restrictions on North Korea. In the Corona era, Kim Jong wanted them to get immediate help from abroad when they needed it.

Do not cheat America-South Korea

David Maxwell of the Foundation of Defense of Democrats said that South Korea and America should not be deceived by this apology by Kim Jong Un. Kim is using his apology to gain concessions in state negotiations. On the other hand, Chinese officials have also surprised the incident by North Korean soldiers.