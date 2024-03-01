The Colombian singer Karol G, also known as the 'Bichota'experienced a huge scare on the night of February 29, along with his family and work team, after making an emergency landing at a small airport in The Angels, shortly after taking off from Burbank Airport in Hollywood. According to local media, a smoke leak was detected in the pilot's cabin and an emergency maneuver was immediately carried out.

YOU CAN SEE: End of the alliance? The US could break the treaty if Mexico joins China in car production

What happened to Karol G?

The interpreter of the theme 'Bitterness' He was traveling with his companions in the middle of his tour 'Tomorrow will be nice'which has been carried out in Mexico and Latin Americawhen the incident occurred that did not escalate thanks to the quick action of the pilot who proposed turning around and landing.

For this reason, the plane had to land in the town of Van Nuys, north of Los Angeles, where a fire truck assisted them at all times. The news network KABC-TV He managed to capture the landing and the reaction of the Colombian singer, unharmed but visibly worried about what had happened. But seconds later, The interpreter would meet her sister, whom she gave a big hug.

Karol G hugging with her sister after having faced moments of great tension and panic. Photo: El País Cali.

In addition, in the images she was seen shaking the pilot's hand, while the airport's emergency teams were in charge of attending to the plane.

On the other hand, crew members were observed to be very affected by the experience. However, they managed to find calm and comfort in each other. According to available information, Karol G should be in Guatemala on March 1 to continue their tour dates.

As is known, the tour in Mexico of 'Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful' came to an end last Sunday, with a total of seven concerts. However, so far, no statement has been issued by the artist or her production team, so it is speculated that she will arrive in the Latin American country.

The 33-year-old 'Bichota' has more than 30 awards including Latin Grammy, Billboard, MTV Europe Music Award and others. Likewise, her latest album, 'Mañana Sera Bonito', became the first in Spanish to debut as a contender for number 1 on the chart. Billboard 200 in English.

YOU CAN SEE: Which city in the United States declared itself “anti-immigrant” and why?

'Tomorrow will be nice' tour dates

March 1st in Guatemala (Explanada Cardales de Cayalá)

in Guatemala (Explanada Cardales de Cayalá) March 5th in San Salvador (Cuscatlán Stadium)

in San Salvador (Cuscatlán Stadium) March 9 in San José (National Stadium)

in San José (National Stadium) March, 15th in Santo Domingo (Olympic Stadium)

in Santo Domingo (Olympic Stadium) March 22 in Caracas (Monumental Stadium)

in Caracas (Monumental Stadium) 5th of April in Bogotá (El Campín Stadium)

in Bogotá (El Campín Stadium) April 12th in Lima (National Stadium)

in Lima (National Stadium) April 19th in Santiago (TBC)

in Santiago (TBC) April 26 in Buenos Aires (Vélez Stadium)

in Buenos Aires (Vélez Stadium) May 2 in Asunción (La Nueva Olla Stadium)

in Asunción (La Nueva Olla Stadium) May 9 in São Paulo (Espaço Unimed).