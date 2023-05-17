The love story between the former television host, Karen Schwarz, and the singer Ezio Oliva began 10 years ago and they became one of the most stable couples in Peruvian entertainment. As a result, they have two daughters and on Saturday, May 13, they contracted their third marriage in a private ceremony at the La Recoleta church, located in the fenced area of ​​Lima. Next, we will tell you the reasons for this third marriage and how the previous ones were.

Why did Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva remarry for the third time?

Since they met in 2011, when they were both part of Latina’s “El último pasajero” program, karen schwarz and ezio olive they have been married three times. Their first wedding was a symbolic ceremony in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and the second a civil marriage in 2016.

During the religious marriage on May 13, Ezio Oliva dedicated a song to his wife Karen Schwarz. Photo: Instagram/EzioOliva

On this last occasion on May 13, both decided to seal their love in a religious wedding attended by their friends, their loved ones and their two daughters, who saw their parents for the first time in this important ceremony.

“Just married, but we are married the third time. The third time’s the charm! What a beautiful day and this is just beginning. We have just left the church and now we are going to the party ”, the model published in a story on her account of instagram.

How were the previous weddings of Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva?

After several years of romance, the then host of “I am”, karen schwarzand the musician ezio olive They contracted a symbolic marriage in Punta Cana in October 2015. The couple was accompanied by their friends near the beach, where a dais was erected for both of them to say yes.

All attendees were dressed in white at the private event and took the opportunity to share the happy moment on their social networks. “I became the happiest of the happy, thank you for deciding to share your life with me. I love you,” he wrote. ezio olive on their social networks.

This was the symbolic marriage of Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva in Punta Cana. Photo: Instagram/KarenSchwarz

The next year, karen schwarz and ezio olive They were married for the second time through civil proceedings on May 13 in a residence in San Isidro. The former beauty queen wore a white dress with feather decorations, while Ezio wore an elegant black suit.

The ceremony was attended by national celebrities such as Magdyel Ugaz, Maju Mantilla, Maricarmen Marín, Sofía Franco, Ricardo Morán, Adolfo Aguilar, Magaly Medina, among others.

Karen Schwarz hugging Magdyel Ugaz. Photo: composition LR

Why Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva can no longer have children?

During an interview on the Youtube channel of the journalist Verónica Linares, Karen Schwarz explained that her second pregnancy presented some complications that she managed to overcome, but she decided to undergo fallopian tube ligation.

“I’m already tied. When I’m on the stretcher, the doctor tells me ‘Karen, do you want me to tie you?’ and I told him ‘Yes, hook me up now’, my decision was like that. For that we had already agreed that Ezio was going to have a vasectomy because it was supposedly natural,” the model confessed.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwars celebrating the baptism of their daughters. Photo: Instagram/Karen Schwarz

How many daughters do Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva have?

After several years of relationship, Karen and ezio In 2017, they announced the birth of their first daughter, Antonio, and in 2020, they celebrated the arrival of their second baby, Cayetana, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did it, my little girl! I finally have you in my arms. The road was difficult, but when there is such a pure love, there is nothing stronger,” wrote the former host of “Yo Soy” on her Twitter account. instagram after the birth of Cayetana.

Magaly criticizes the marriage of Karen and Ezio: “It seems to me a dead marketing campaign”

Don’t lose the habit! True to his style Magaly Medina commented on the long-awaited wedding of karen schwarz and ezio olive, and assured that it seemed like a “chicha marketing campaign”, since they shouted to the four winds every detail of this event. Likewise, the popular ‘Urraca’ pointed out that getting married among so many “pomps and cymbals” would have had another purpose: to relaunch the artistic careers of both, since the singer has just released a new song and the ex-beauty queen was long away from the screens.

