Slavic Yiddah and Julián Zucchi constitute one of the most solid couples of the Peruvian show business. Their love story was born in the late “Combate” and they have formed a beautiful family, with two little ones, which remains firm to date. Despite being together for more than 10 years, the actors to this day have not married for a particular reason.

It is worth mentioning that the artists are engaged because they planned to reach the altar; however, there was a reason that stopped them and they explained what it was.

Why Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava have not married?

The last October 21, Julian Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava were guests on the Magaly Medina program and told details of their relationship. The couple commented that they have planned to marry, however, they revealed that they had to choose between two options and decided to postpone the theme of their wedding.

“Yes, there was the request (for a hand), but well, it was getting married or making the movie (‘We got married. Yes, my love’)” said the Argentine actor.

In addition, Yiddá explained that they both have families in different countries and that it would be very difficult to get everyone together for the ceremony, so they decided to postpone the wedding for a while longer.

Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava reveal the secret to keeping their love

As mentioned in previous lines, Julián Zucchi and Slavic Yiddah They are part of one of the most stable couples in the show; Therefore, they shared the secret that has helped them keep their love and stay together until now.

Like many relationships, they, too, have had ups and downs; For this reason, the actress revealed that they go to couples therapy to have a guide on how to face the problems that may appear along the way.