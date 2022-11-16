“La paisana Jacinta” was one of the characters in the comic Jorge Benavides, who was loved by many and hated by others. In 2020, the Judiciary ordered the removal of all its content from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Likewise, it prohibited its broadcast in open signal after several years of legal battle.

The reason why the Judiciary prohibited the dissemination of “La paisana Jacinta”

Cecilia Paniura, Rosa Supho, Martha Quispe and Rosalinda Torres initiated this process against Jorge Benavides, Latina, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Women. This is because “La paisana Jacinta” violated the rights to human dignity and discriminated against Andean women.

Since then, Jorge Benavides could not interpret “La paisana Jacinta” again. In addition, he was forced to remove everything related to his character from his network profiles and also from other digital platforms.

Photo: Félix Contreras / The Republic

What did the sentence against Jorge Benavides say?

The sentencing document reads: “Regarding Jorge Luis Luren Benavides, as the creator of said character, the suspension is ordered so that his person does not interpret the countrywoman Jacinta on an open signal or through another platform or other mass media; as well as making new content related to said character on any of his social networks, not even in circuses.

“Frequency Latina, must refrain from broadcasting and therefore must suspend the transmission of said program and the character of countrywoman Jacinta on any of its television platforms, including social networks. The suspension of broadcasting the film on an open signal is also ordered ”, the document ends.

Jorge Benavides breaks down in tears when remembering “La paisana Jacinta”

Jorge Benavidesduring an interview for the Sunday “D-Day”, she cried when she remembered her character from “La paisana Jacinta”.

“When I entered the stage, the entire coliseum stood up and tears fell, you don’t know the emotion I felt to see families applauding me, excited to see the countrywoman Jacinta. The NGOs that attack me have not felt that, ”said the comedian through tears.