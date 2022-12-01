Jonathan Rojas has become one of the leading voices in the cumbia nowadays. Thanks to his melodious and unique voice, the singer has managed to be part of well-known groups, including Hermanos Yaipén, Gran Orquesta Internacional, until reaching the one that welcomes him today: Zona Libre.

A great stir arose among the followers of Edwin Jonathan Rojas Vélez (original name of the artist) because on Wednesday, November 30, Carlos Orozco released an interview with him on his official YouTube channel. In this meeting, the ex-partner of christian dominguez he remembered when he was in front of the orchestra de Monsefú and why he decided to retire from it.

Jonathan Rojas served as vocalist for Yaipen Brothers for four years, between 2009 and 2013. Throughout this stage, he lent his voice to interpret songs such as “Corazón partío”, “Llegó Navidad”, “Tirana”, “Querida”, “La media vuelta”, “Bim bum bam”, “I can’t stand you anymore”, “Break”, “Blow by blow”, among others. However, the one with which he achieved unparalleled success was “I need a love” .

Why did you leave Hermanos Yaipén?

In the interview he gave for the Carlos Orozco program, Jonathan Rojas He told what motivated him to leave the lead of Yaipen Brothers. In addition, he confirmed that Walter Yaipén influenced this decision.

“I did not want to renew because I already had proposals on the other hand to integrate a program on TV (“El gran show”). Walter had his reasons for not going and I understand it, but I wanted to grow, and I was little by little giving pulse to this very difficult career. On the one hand, I felt that Walter didn’t give me that support, so I told him: ‘Don Walter, up to now, I’ve already made my decision.’ He wanted to talk to me again, but I told him: ‘No, I already made my decision,’ ”he recounted.

Despite having left the group at a very promising moment for his career, the singer assured that he was not sorry. “Yes, (it was the best decision), because I already completed my cycle. There are opportunities to return, they tell me, but they are already stages, ”he said.