The final exam for Jaime Lozano in the Mexican national team has arrived, from this FIFA date in March, until the month of July in the Copa América, the work of the Tri coach will be judged by the directors to define whether or not he is the ideal coach for the team. 2026 World Cup. That being the case, 'Jimmy's' ideal is to have the best players available to compete as much as possible and one of the names he had in mind was Jonathan dos Santos, an idea that had to be rule out.
Gibrán Araige assures TUDN that 'Jimmy' had decided to bring Dos Santos back to Tri after more than two years absent from the national team, however, it was Jonathan himself who had communicated his wish to the coach of the Mexican team and his desire not to be part of the call. with selection. However, the source affirms that the Club América star's motives are unknown, since the footballer has only argued to Jaime, “personal reasons.”
Due to what he did in Coapa in the last year, Jonathan had more than won upon his return to Tri, however, it seems that it is not in the footballer's plans to be part of the Mexican National Team. Perhaps, like Héctor Moreno has done, he has made the decision to sign his retirement quietly, or the player simply wants to focus on his club and take advantage of the two-week international break to focus on his family and private life. of the.
