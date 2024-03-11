During the ceremony of Oscar awards This year, John Cena surprised the entire world by appearing naked on the stage of the prestigious and traditional Dolby Theaterin Los Angeles.

The popular professional wrestler managed to capture the attention of the media and attendees at the awards ceremony. Oscars 2024upon arriving on stage to present one of the awards totally naked.

The category presented by the actor was also that of him Award for Best Costume Designbut since he had no clothes on he had to ask the comedian for help Jimmy Kimmelhost of the awards, who revealed that the winner of the nomination was none other than Poor Things.

During the category presentation, John Cena He highlighted the importance of costumes in the film industry, as he assures that it is probably the most important thing that exists.

It should be noted that the reaction of the audience and users on social networks upon seeing Cena totally naked was one of surprise admiration, showing that the fighter continues to have a huge impact on entertainment.

Besides, Oppenheimerthe film about the creation of the atomic bomb by the director Christopher Nolanwas the one that received the most golden statuettes, making history for its great work in the categories of best film, actor, director, editing, photography, soundtrack and best supporting actor.

If you want to meet the rest of the winners in the Oscar 2024here in Debate we leave you the complete list of the winners.

Complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards

Best animated film: The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Those Who Stay

Best foreign film: The area of ​​interest – United Kingdom

Best photography: Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hair: Poor Creatures

Best costume: Poor Creatures

Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 days in Mariupol

Best short fiction: The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best film: Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Cilian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Emma Stone – Poor Creatures

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? -Barbie

Best Director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a fall

Best Special Effects: Godzilla minus one

Best Original Score: Oppenheimer

Best Assembly: Oppenheimer

Best Production Design: Poor Creatures

Best Sound: Area of ​​interest

