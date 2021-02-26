The president of the United States, Joe Biden, debuted on the night of Thursday to Friday with his first attack on positions in the Middle East. He ordered a bombardment on Syria against allegedly pro-Iranian militias as a reaction to the attacks in Iraq against US installations attributed to the Persian power.

Why do you do it now? What is the background to the conflict? Here, some keys

1- Iran grew in power regional influence in the war in Syria, which formed its backyard. But it advanced on Iraq, which has become pro-Iranian since the collapse of Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship by the US, and also in Lebanon, where the Shiite group Hezbollah has a fluid relationship with Iran.

two- In an effort to reverse that growth, the past administration of Donald Trump, in agreement with Israel and the crown of Saudi Arabia (one of the reasons for the then lack of reaction from Washington to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi), deactivated the agreement to freeze the nuclear development that his predecessor Barack Obama and five other nations had signed with Tehran.

3- The intention was to reinstate the sanctions, which stopped that pact, and force Iran to back down and leave those countries. But what happened was an extension of the nuclear laboratories with enriched uranium, 10 times above what was agreed and already a part with 20% enrichment, a serious level.

The president of United States. Joe Biden, sent a message to Iran, with its bombing in Syria. Photo: AFP

4- Joe Biden has made a proposal for Iran to agree to talk to resume the Vienna agreement. The Islamic Republic demands that all sanctions be lifted first. The Congress of that country that country is now dominated by hawks who question the dialogue attitude of President Hassan Rohani who was the one who negotiated with Obama.

5- In the US, Biden also faces stiff resistance from Congress where he has minimal majorities and rejects any concession to Iran.

6- The bombing against Syria is an interesting point on that board. Is a show of force on Iran that this new White House can apply a heavy hand.

7- But it is also an act that would point to home front of the agent. A sign that it can also be this tough if there are negotiations.

8- The other coup against Saudi Arabia, which confirms that Prince Mohamed Bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi, would also seek that Riyadh does not interfere in the US strategy to stop the nuclearization of Iran.

