Despite the warm and hard times they went through together, Caroline Cano and Joaquín de Orbegoso decided to end their long romance. In this note, he knows the reasons.

In 2016, Joaquin de Orbegoso and Carolina Cano made the decision to end their 5-year relationship. This was announced by the renowned actress through her social networks, specifying what was the reason that motivated them to make this decision. Both shared moments together, but “love lasted what it should last”, as the artist indicated. Subsequently, she found romance in Jorge Carmona, a film producer and brother of the late Javier Carmona.

Why did Joaquín de Orbegoso and Carolina Cano break up?

Carolina Cano indicated that the break with Joaquín de Orbegoso occurred a year after the death of her father. However, despite the fact that the actor accompanied her in her pain, both parted on good terms and the love faded over time.

“The break with Joaquín (de Orbegoso) occurred a year after my father’s death. After both losses, I had to learn to live in the present and now, to enjoy the present… It was a beautiful relationship, we behave well with each other, but yes, I think nothing is eternal,” said the popular Emilia from “Al fondo hay sitio” at the beginning of an interview with El Comercio.

“I love and value the relationship I had with him, he was my partner and the best at the time. Our relationship lasted what it should have lasted, and the fact that it was not eternal does not take away love or value or truth. Now, if a couple She’s together until she’s old, great. Life is what you want to make of it, you build it. Every morning is an opportunity to start from scratch. Living in today and now is wonderful, and I fight to do it, “he concluded.

” title=” Carolina Cano had a long romance with Joaquín de Orbegoso. Photo: GLR ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Carolina Cano had a long romance with Joaquín de Orbegoso. Photo: GLR

Carolina Carmona confirmed relationship with Jorge Carmona

Through social networks, Carolina Cano surprised her followers by publishing a photograph with Jorge Carmona, to whom she dedicated some tender words in a post. The couple traveled to Cusco and decided to mark their love in front of a lagoon.

“One day, a magical and wonderful lady told me that a good man was going to come to me, that he was going to take me to the mountain and everything would be colored. Now I believe everything,” you can read in the description.

Carolina Cano dedicates tender words to Jorge Carmona. Photo: @CarolinaCanof/Instagram

What link does Joaquín de Orbegoso have with Katia Condos?

Not many know this information, but the truth is that Joaquín de Orbegoso and Katia Condos are brothers from the same mother. She was the wife of Federico Salazar who made the fact known through a publication in August 2020.

“Proud of my brother Joaquín de Orbegoso. I loved the play ‘A Night with Grotowski’, of which he is a producer,” wrote the interpreter to the surprise of her community. That caused her followers to ask her if they were relatives and she ended up confirming her curiosity. “Brothers in real life, from the same mother“, answered.

Joaquín de Orbegoso has studies in Psychology at the PUCP. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Joaquin Orbegoso/Facebook/Katia Condos

Who are the parents of Joaquín de Orbegoso and Katia Condos?

Peruvian actor Joaquín de Orbegoso is the son of Guillermo de Orbegoso and Regina Seoane Morla. His mother is the parent of Katia Condos, the wife of Federico Salazar.