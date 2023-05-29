One of the brilliant moments in James Rodríguez’s career was when he was on loan from Real Madrid to the equally powerful Bayern Munich, in Germany.

In that club, the Colombian scored 15 goals and provided 20 assists, being a fundamental piece for the team in those two seasons where they won the Bundesliga. At that time, the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was led by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, whom he has called in several interviews as “a father”.

It was a comment as very charro (funny) in an interview. What I say here people always get it wrong

And although Bayern considered the purchase of the footballer, some statements about the cold weather in that country closed that door. “The Germans are very cold people, although I received spectacular treatment at the club, they loved me very much. Living is not easy, it is hard because it is cold with -20 degrees, that was very hard for me. There were days that I went to work at 9, turned on the car and looked at the temperature: -28 degrees. He asked me: ‘what am I doing here with this cold'”, the Colombian said at the time.

However, in a new interview, this time with the RCN channel, he was asked about the reasons why he did not continue in that powerful team, which won the Champions League the following season.

The Colombian stated that “perhaps people were confused by what he said in the interview.”

“It was a comment as very charro (funny) in an interview. People always get it wrong what I say here, “added James.

The footballer said that in Bayern they loved him very much, but the possibility arose of going to Atlético de Madrid, with DT Diego Simeone, and a city he knew from his time at Real Madrid.

“I was at home, my son Salomé was there. I put a lot of pressure to go, but Real Madrid didn’t let me leave. A little bit of luck is missing, that life pushes you a little, “he added.

