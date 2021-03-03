José Mourinho spoke at a press conference about the situation of Gareth Bale and why he has taken so long to take shape. In addition, he sent an indirect message to Madrid, which he blames for it. “During the last two years, he had what he had in Madrid. Ask them. Maybe if they answer you, you can better understand why it took so long to reach this level. Perhaps being patient was the main reason Gareth reached the level he showed in the last two weeks. “

Bale has reached his best level in recent games, in which he has managed to play many minutes and start: “He is fine. If he will start or substitute, I don’t know. He is a very experienced player. He had a great reaction after the game against Burnley. “

The Portuguese coach also referred to Lo Celso’s injury that continues to prevent him from entering into his plans: “He is training with the team, but he comes from a great injury. We are not going to risk yet. In fact we don’t want to risk it, we’ll put him on the team when he’s okay. It might take another week or two. “