Once again fail in love! the socialite Isabella Preysler She was known in the Peruvian show business when in 2016 she announced the beginning of her relationship with the writer Mario Vargas Llosa. The couple was the cover of many media not only in our country, but internationally. From that moment, both were seen as one of the most stable romances in Madrid, despite the fact that the ex-model had had several long love affairs without a happy ending.

However, the television presenter, a Filipina by birth, has a media career that makes her a news story on her own in her nation. Her beauty captivated several celebrities, the first being the singer Julio Iglesias, with whom she married and had three children. Why did you break up? It is the doubt that many have, since they never spoke about it. Next, we will tell you all the details of the relationship between the parents of the well-known Enrique Iglesias.

How did the romance between Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler begin?

The young and unknown at that time Isabel Preysler met the popular singer Julio Iglesias at a party that the Terry family organized at their country house. In a subsequent meeting, they finally spoke to each other and eight months later, on January 20, 1971, they were getting married in Madrid. The beauty of the journalist was undeniable, but her fame did not compare to that of the balladeer, who enjoyed her best time on a professional level. Tours came and went, and musical productions did not stop being published.

That popularity was to blame for the eyes of all the media being on them. It is known that, months before they agreed to join in the eyes of God, the former model was already pregnant and that was the reason that formalized her nuptials. That version has the medium The Confidential. Her wife’s parents did not take the news well and she was not happy with the event either. She thus revealed it when she was consulted: “ I was the saddest bride, crying almost the entire ceremony. Even the priest was surprised ”.

The first daughter of the couple who came into the world was María Isabel Iglesias Preysler (51), then Julio Iglesias Preysler (49) was born and the last one came Enrique Iglesias Preysler (47). Everything indicated that they were the happy family. Julio Iglesias’ manager, alfredo friarassured that, for him, Isabel Preysler was “ the woman of his life ”; however, nothing lasted forever and they ended up announcing the end of their marriage.

Why did the marriage of Isabel Preysler and Julio Iglesias end?

According to the book “ The biography” from Oscar Garcia Blesa which recounted the life of Julio Iglesias, revealed the following about the first years of living together as spouses: “ Julio was a very jealous and possessive man. She had gotten used to not wearing dresses that could attract the attention of other men. Isabel, with hardly any family in Spain, found herself increasingly alone and little by little she was accepting the deterioration of a marriage that barely survived thanks to the telephone”.

Much has been speculated about the bad times that the journalist Isabel Preysler had when she was away from her husband because of the tours she carried out, because of her infidelities and more. In the same section, the author relates that the loneliness she felt led her friend Carmen Martínez-Bordiú to take her to various social gatherings where Spain’s elite gathered: “ She was transforming into ‘the Preysler’, leaving aside the girl that until then everyone knew ”.

All this caused the romance to deteriorate and, years later, Julio Iglesias is single again. It is known that the last scandal that the host did not allow was that her husband had an affair with the Argentine artist Graciela Alfonso. For this reason, when she returned to Spain, she went to wait for him at the airport, an action that she had never done, to whisper in his ear: “ Julio, you had to ask me many times to get married, but I’m going to tell you just once that we separated ”. The book relates that the interpreter of “I will follow my path” knelt down, but could not do more. The decision was made.

For how many years were Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler a couple?

Exactly, the famous Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler were married for a little over seven years. However, if we consider all the relationship time they had, it was more than eight, just like the socialite relationship with the Peruvian writer.

Over time, the Spanish artist found another partner after some time alone, Miranda Rijnsburgerunlike the Filipino socialite, who tried her luck on several occasions, but today returns to the ranks of singles.