Even before a ball was kicked in Iran’s World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran’s players made a powerful statement.

In what appeared to be a show of solidarity with those protesting at home, the players fell silent as the Iranian national anthem played at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of kick-off on Monday. The match ended in a 6–2 victory for England.

Protests, chaos and violence have rocked Iran in recent months and threatened the very nature of the country’s regime, which has been in power for more than 40 years.

The protests, considered by experts to be the most significant since the establishment of clerical rule after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by Iranian morality police, allegedly for failing to follow the country’s conservative dress code. Iranian security forces triggered a violent response.

Before the start of the tournament, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said players could protest while competing in Qatar.

Monday’s quiet show of respect was met with a strong reaction from Iranian fans, many of whom cheered throughout. It is unclear whether it was in support of the players.

Queiroz was reluctant to speak about off-pitch issues at his post-match press conference following England’s dominant 6–2 victory.

Queiroz seemed frustrated whenever asked about a subject that had nothing to do with football and did not directly address the national anthem protest.

“Those ones [torcedores] who came to disturb the team with issues that are not just football, are not welcome,” said Queiroz, trying to protect his players from criticism.

“It’s not their fault [dos jogadores] for the World Cup to happen right now. At the right moments, we will express our feelings and our opinions”, declared the coach.