Isabel Cortes, with two friends, on the terrace of a bar on Antonio López street, in the Usera neighborhood, Madrid, last week. Bald Elm

Lola’s tavern, Las Tablas (Madrid). Thursday, May 6, 10 in the morning. Andrés Pérez, editor, has breakfast in the sun reading the newspaper Brand. He is from Atlético de Madrid and is happy with Real Madrid’s defeat in the Champions League. “I want to be in the center, but they won’t let me,” he huffs. He voted for the PSOE in the last general and regional elections. A week ago he voted for Ayuso’s PP. Why? “It has created jobs, it has let people live, it has built hospitals and it has defended the people of Madrid. Of course I have changed. And besides, the others are very bad ”. William, the waiter, is an immigrant and still cannot vote in Spain. If he did, he would have done it for Ayuso. Why? “Because it has given us work.” A few meters away, Alicia Merino, a commercial, walks down a deserted street to go to some portals. She is a neighbor of Vallecas. She has not changed the vote, she always opted for the PP. Several of his friends on the left did change: they voted for Ayuso. Why? “For his performance during the pandemic.”

Jose Ramón Calvo shopping at a fish shop in the Federico Grases Food Gallery, in the Carabanchel neighborhood of Madrid. Bald Elm

Two years ago this district in the north of Madrid, Las Tablas, and several of its neighboring districts (Montecarmelo, Sanchinarro, Valdebebas) formed something that was baptized as the orange belt, a model that combined a specific type of neighborhood (the PAUs, Programs of Urban Development; huge roundabouts, wide streets, playgrounds), with a thriving political option: Citizens. Here he won the match of Inés Arrimadas in 2019; Here, last Tuesday, Isabel Díaz Ayuso devastated. Why? THE COUNTRY has asked in this and two other districts (Carabanchel and Usera) why their neighborhoods have been colored blue (only in Usera, although the PP has won, a majority of the left resists). A hundred interviews in terraces, markets, squares and streets to find the new voters of the PP who explain the Ayuso phenomenon. A key: the left-wing voter who has gone to the PP has not done so only because of the actions of the president of the Community during the pandemic, there are also many people disenchanted with the policy of Pedro Sánchez’s pacts with Bildu and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya. “It is a betrayal,” says Julio Sahagún, a recently retired man, a statistician by profession. “I have voted for the PSOE before, but this time I have voted for the PP. I would not vote for the PP, in a general election. Ayuso, yes. I have used the vote of punishment, a useful vote against Sánchez and the coletas ”, he says in reference to the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias.

Federico Grases Market, Carabanchel (Madrid). Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. Most of the incumbents say they have not changed their vote. José Ramón Calvo, businessman (he has a car rental firm), waits for his turn at the fishmonger. Citizens voted. PP voted in the last regional elections. His explanation summarizes many others heard these days on the street. “Mainly, because it has allowed us to live. And you have to live and let live. And the others seemed to have a mania for Madrid, ”he says. The speech that the Government put obstacles in Madrid during the de-escalation and Ayuso defended the city is one of the most interesting axes among the new voter for the president of the Community. “Ayuso put Madrid before us”, “Ayuso defended us”, “Ayuso saved us”, say people from the left and from the center who voted for the PP for the first time in their lives. “I voted for Ayuso because for me the defense of individual liberties is sacred,” says a well-known left-wing Spanish artist. He does not give his name, but, like him, many people from the cultural sector have voted for Ayuso; technicians, illuminators, sound engineers. “Because we want to work”, says one of them, also from anonymity: “If you knew how many famous reds have voted for Ayuso, you would be freaked out. They will not recognize it in life.

Antonio López street, Usera district (Madrid). Isabel Cortés, retired from her job at the Ministry of Public Works, is chatting with two friends. She is from Extremadura, but lives in Madrid. “I don’t remember since when,” he says. He voted for the PSOE. In the last elections he voted for the PP. For the game? “No, for the candidate. I like that girl. I like the measures he takes, and he’s brave ”. Why don’t you vote for the PSOE? “Because they seem hypocritical and false to me,” he ditches before returning to the cafe. In Carabanchel, Antonio Gil runs the La Prensa bar. He has not changed the vote: he has always done it to the left. Many of your clients, yes. “They have bought that only with the PP there can be freedom,” he says with a shrug: “But at least 20 people who came to this bar from time to time have died during the pandemic, is it worth the toll?”

José Luis Gómez shakes a rug in the window of his apartment in Las Tablas. He is married to Sergio Goncharov. They are voters of United We Can. His explanation of Ayuso’s victory and the blue shift in traditionally left-wing neighborhoods is expeditious: “A year of pandemic affects neurons,” and also reflects the impotence of many people who do not explain the impetus of the popular candidate. Manuel Álvarez, retired, who has always voted center-right, tries to do it: “You don’t have to look far: the pandemic. The help and support that Ayuso has given to many sectors at risk of closure. The approach of the PSOE during the crisis has been wrong ”.

Perla Alvia walking through Las Tablas. Bald Elm

In Carabanchel, the PP obtained 20.01% of the votes in 2019. Two years later, it has obtained 39%. A rise in which the collapse of the PSOE has had a lot to do with it: from 30.34% to 19%. Isidro Montoya, a mechanical engineering student, and his family have had a little to do: they have changed their vote to support Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “I am on the right, but in the previous elections I voted for Más Madrid because they supported the taxi sector better than anyone else, and my family lives off the taxi,” says 20-year-old Montoya. This time, in his house Ayuso prevailed. “He has done very, very well. I think his management in this difficult year has been exemplary ”.

In Usera, where the PP was the most voted party (it was the PSOE in 2019), Teresa has a drink with her son and points out, with her change of vote, a recognizable route among other new voters of the PP in this district: ” The pandemic exhausted us, left us tired, depressed. So many restrictions, so many confinements, so many deaths. And this woman campaigned for joy, opened businesses, filled the streets … People want a little happiness, ”says this old woman who in the previous regional elections voted for the left.

There are streets of Las Tablas in which a soul does not move. Around the corner, suddenly, Perla Alvia, a woman who lost her mother to covid this year, aged 70, at the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid. “I will never forget the wonderful treatment they gave me, how comforting it was how much they fought for my mother and how they treated us,” he says. He came to Spain from Ecuador many years ago. He voted for Ciudadanos in 2019, he has voted for the PP in 2021. “Ciudadanos has disappointed me. And Ayuso has always been there, we are very grateful to his management. I work at home, housework. My husband is a transporter, he has a trailer with which he moves food and his activity did not stop at any time ”. He passes by his side, flying with a box, a delivery man. His name is Alfredo Jiménez. “Never to Ayuso. Normally I vote for the PSOE, but this time I was going to vote for Más Madrid, what happens is that I work like a madman from the first hour, I got home stripped of time and in the end I couldn’t vote, I didn’t give up ”.

Ana María Martínez sunbathes while reading a newspaper on a park bench in Carabanchel. She is Venezuelan. She married a Basque from Bilbao, who has just become a widow. Because of this, she traveled to Spain to live with her son. He says a great phrase: “I vote according to what is in the environment.” It is a statement that, in the populous Usera, another woman says in her own way: “Everyone around with Ayuso, Ayuso here and Ayuso there, well come on: I vote for Ayuso.”

The pre-electoral CIS calculated that 5% of Madrid’s socialist voters in the 2019 general elections would go to the PP. Nothing said about the spraying of Ciudadanos, whose center It has turned to the right. The editor Andrés Pérez, who was drinking coffee in Las Tablas on Thursday, believes that in Spain there are millions of people who easily oscillate between left and right options. And those people decide. In Madrid Ayuso has decided. How important would a center party be! ”Exclaims this ex-voter Socialist. He poses for the photographer with his dog, whose name is Griezmann. “Look what the fuck,” says this athletic fanatic about the Atleti striker who went to Barcelona. “I can no longer change the name of my dog, it does not obey with another name. What I can change is the vote ”.

