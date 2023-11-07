Homer I always used to strangle Bart when he caught the little one committing some mischief. This ritual had been seen since the first episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ and it continued to be performed, as it caused many viewers to laugh. However, after 34 years on the air and 750 episodes broadcast, that has come to an end.

In the last chapter of the animated series, titled ‘McMansion&Wife’, the patriarch of ‘The Simpsons’ himself, Homer, confessed that he had stopped doing it. Why won’t we hear him shout “little devil” at Bart as he chokes him with all his might? The protagonist, known for his taste for donuts and beer, decided to explain it.

Why is it that Homer no longer strangles Bart in ‘The Simpsons’?

The scene we have referred to above is one of the most famous between Homer and Bart. However, it has also earned him criticism and accusations of advocating violence.

In the most recent episode of the animated series, Homer decided to introduce himself to his new neighbor, Thayer, and greeted him with a handshake. The new character was surprised by the strength of the leader of the Simpsons, to which Homer replied:

‘Look, Marge, strangling the guy (Bart) was worth it… Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. The time has changed”, revealed the main protagonist of the program, making it clear that he will never perform the iconic scene again.

What did ‘The Simpsons’ fans say when they learned that they would no longer see the epic scene?

After the episode aired, many followers assured that the series is eliminating all violent scenes and this is due to the acquisition of Fox by Disney in 2019. The Mickey mouse company seeks to make all its entertainment products suitable for a children’s audience.

“I knew Homer was going to learn. He’s a smart guy”, “Disney wants ‘The Simpsons’ to be suitable for the whole family, so getting rid of old gags that today would be considered offensive or abusive is a very wise decision”, “It has always been considered child abuse , even before the program started,” were some of the comments left at the end of that chapter.

The last time Homer was shown choking Bart was at the beginning of season 31. In the episode ‘The Winter Of Our Monetized Content’, father and son went viral after recording themselves in one of their classic fights, which leads to a networking professional to find them and create much more viral content.

This was the last time Homer choked Bart. Photo: screenshot of ‘The Simpsons’, season 31

What other change did the series ‘The Simpsons’ make? Did you not notice?

As a result of Homer will no longer strangle Bart, an intense debate has arisen over whether the series did the right thing by permanently removing that peculiar scene. However, what many fans have reached a consensus on is their disagreement with the complete removal of the character from Apu of the series.

Said subject was of Indian origin and was played by actor Hank Azaria. That led to ‘The Simpsons’ receiving a lot of criticism due to the stereotypical characterization that was made of it. As of 2018, Apu He began to be quietly eliminated from the series, which generated discontent among fans. However, that decision was not made by the show, but by Azaria himself.

Apu works in a store, he had his wife and many babies. Photo: ‘The Simpsons’

“What I created in Hollywood through my character Apu — who is a great reference in this country and in the world — helped create a very marginalizing and dehumanizing stereotype,” declared the actor in 2023.

