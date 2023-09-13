“It is an honor to welcome you back to the White House,” First Lady Jill Biden told Clinton at the beginning of an event celebrating the recipients of the Japan Art Society’s World Art Prize.

Clinton, a former senator and first lady of the United States, was the first woman to run for president from a major American political party. Before that, she was Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

The audience cheered and clapped to welcome her.

“Awesome. You are so loved,” the current First Lady said to her.

Hillary Clinton thanked Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, who was not in attendance, for their support of the arts.