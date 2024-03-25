bright Star and Lucero Mijaresmother and daughter, in addition to this, they are great friends and share with their fans pleasant moments of their personal and professional lives, but on this occasion, the first runs to the second from their live broadcast.

“Go see if the pig has already done it…”, Lucero asks his daughter Lucero Mijares while both were live on Instagram. In reality, 'America's Bride' was doing a broadcast and her famous daughter 'interfered', which she didn't think was true.

Lucero makes her broadcast and on several occasions her daughter Lucero Mijares interrupts her, so she gets annoyed and asks her to leave the frame with the typical phrase “go see if she's done it.”

Why did he get angry? Lucero chases his daughter Lucero Mijares from his live broadcast (VIDEO)

The funny moment goes viral on social networks and is captured in an instant that Lucero Mijares He interrupts that his famous mother makes him see that he has 'a little dove' in his tooth and recommends that he floss.

Several fans of bright Star and Lucero MijaresAfter seeing the situation, they say: “Lucero, how disgusting. He is showing us the stuck dove”; “That girl has nothing of her mother, she is the clone of her father”; “What a annoying little girl and that behavior, I don't think it's that of a 20-year-old girl” and “” Yes, get to her… go see if she's already put her foot down. “

Lucero and his daughter Lucero Mijares. Instagram photo

