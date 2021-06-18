And the British newspaper, “The Sun”, reported, Friday, that Meghan and Harry broadcast 35-minute audio clips on the Swedish “Spotify” platform, which specializes in audio materials.

These audio clips are among many others that the two are obliged to broadcast on “Spotify”, in exchange for the latter providing them with an amount of 18 million pounds ($25 million).

Officials of the popular audio platform are looking forward to a wider launch of Harry and Meghan’s clips later this year, with delivery of new episodes from the blog, Archwell Audio, faltering.

Harry and Megan’s task in delivering the materials was complicated by the agreement, due to Megan’s birth of a new baby.

Property writer Phil Dampier said: “We were told that the two would be taking up to five months’ leave, while the people who had paid so much money for them were expecting something in return.”

For his part, public relations expert Mark Borowski said that Harry and Meghan may have pre-recorded programs ready for broadcast between now and 2022.

He added, “Even if the performances have not yet materialized, it is profitable to have a connection between two of the most famous personalities in the world.

The “Spotify” platform refused to comment on the absence of the two and their failure to add new material, but Harry and Meghan will be subject to scrutiny at some point, and they will be asked a question: Why did they fail to abide by the agreement.

Borovskis said that having a child and the “Covid-19” crisis may explain the delay, but it will be different, if they are not keen to fulfill the agreement.

Prince Harry and his wife, a former American actress, have struck a deal with the multi-year platform, Spotify, to produce podcasts promoting “diverse and inspiring voices.”

Harry told American media outlet Oprah Winfrey last March that he and Megan had to look for commercial projects after giving up royal duties and moving to the United States, which prompted them to conclude a similar agreement with the “Netflix” platform.