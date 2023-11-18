Friday, November 17, 2023 will be remembered as a sad night for the The Mexican Futbol selection and Jimmy Lozano, after suffering a painful and unexpected 2-0 defeat against his counterpart from Honduras.
With goals from Anthony Lozano in the 30th minute and from Bryan Róchez in the 72nd minute, the Hondurans punished a national squad that was never able to fully get into the game, putting their qualification for the Copa América 2024 in trouble.
Jaime Lozano came to the bench of the Mexican Soccer Team as a kind of emergent solution, after the premature departure of Argentine Diego Cocca. It was thought that Jimmy would only be an interim matter. However, after winning the Gold Cup, the leaders decided to give the vote of confidence to Lozano.
Until before this match, the numbers were in his favor. Mexico won and liked in most of their matches. Against Germany he even excited high-profile journalists, who came to consider this performance as one of the best in recent years.
However, tonight’s defeat seemed to ruin everything. The confidence sown in his first ten games today has question marks, and there are those who even question the continuity of the national strategist.
An injury forced the Mexican goalkeeper to come off the bench in the first half. At the end of the match, Guillermo Ochoa declared before the cameras that he did not like the way in which the Mexican National Team lost the match, but he also clarified that the key was still alive, and that at the Azteca stadium the story would be different.
