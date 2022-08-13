Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter are one of the most beloved duos on Peruvian television. For more than a decade, both have been leading show programs, such as: “Amor, amor, amor”; “Válgame Dios” and now they continue on Willax TV with “Amor y fuego”. Many Peruvians are used to spending the afternoons watching how the drivers give controversial opinions about the characters of our show business.

Over the years, both figures have presented setbacks for which one of them had to take over driving, this was the case yesterday, August 11. After commenting on the latest earnings of “This Is War”, Gigi walked off the set without giving any reason causing his fans to worry.

The transmission continued normally and moments before saying goodbye, the driver commented on the absence of his unconditional. “Gigi had a setback, everything is already solved. Tomorrow he will be back (in ‘Amor y Fuego’). She is watching us from her house. I love you sister”.

How did the friendship between Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter begin?

The friendship between both drivers dates back more than ten years and began on Latina TV with the program “Amor, amor, amor”. From that project they did not separate again. Gigi Miter entered that space as part of the panel, since Janine Leal was Rodrigo González’s duo at that time.

Years passed and their friendship only grew stronger, to the point that in 2019 both resigned from the channel due to “professional disagreements”, and months later they signed a contract with Willax TV, the television house where they are now.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter revealed details about their departure from Latina. Photo: Willax/ Being Peruvian

Another of the moments in which the level of friendship of both could be seen is when Rodrigo had to remain missing for a few days when being searched by the National Police. “Everyone would like to have a friend like Gigi Miter and I have it” commented the driver in “Love and fire” upon his return.

With whom did Rodrigo González spend the National Holidays?

During the long holiday for National Holidays, several entertainment figures left the capital to enjoy the beach or the countryside and one of them was Rodrigo González. The driver of “Love and fire” traveled to the city of Tarapoto in the company of his family and his boyfriend, Salvatore. Through his Instagram stories, he showed his followers the different stews that he savored, such as a rich paiche ceviche or the classic juane.

How were the beginnings of Rodrigo González on TV?

Long before being ‘Peluchín’, at the age of 9, Rodrigo González made the leap to television by participating in an advertising spot for the now-defunct soda brand IQ, in 1987.

“Amor y fuego” awards Zully Pinchi’s book for being the “worst book of show business”

On August 3, the hosts of “Amor y fuego” surprised by awarding the book by the writer Zully Pinchi, “Pionono de vitrina”, but in a peculiar category. They chose him for being the “worst showman”. According to Rodrigo González, more than 65,000 people voted for the poems in the Instagram survey.

How was the rivalry between Rodrigo González and Karen Schwarz born?

Believe it or not, initially, both television figures were friends, but everything changed in 2015 when Rodrigo González invited Stephanie Valenzuela to his program. This made Karen Schwarz uncomfortable because she, on several occasions, had spoken badly about Ezio Oliva.

Karen Schwarz and Rodrigo Gonzales were good friends in the past. Photo: Rodrigo Gonzales/Facebook

“Peluchín” ignored this detail and it cost him dearly because, according to what he said, the driver asked the directors of Latina to fire him, considering that he treated him badly just for taking a photo with Valenzuela. From that moment, both cannot be seen or in painting and at present there are complaints between the two.

“Love and fire”: Yahaira Plasencia would be losing her hair, according to ‘Peluchín’

In one of the editions of the program “Love and fire”, The drivers mentioned that Yahaira Plasencia would have problems with her scalp after publishing several videos where a reduced amount of her hair is seen.

For this reason, they invited a specialist to comment on this supposed case. “It is called a picture of female pattern androgenetic alopecia. It is what we call ‘Christmas tree pattern’, it begins to open from the middle to the sides”, explained Dr. Fernando Lira.

Rodrigo González reappears in “Love and Fire” after attempted arrest

The PNP went to the home of Rodrigo González with the aim of arresting him for the comments he had on the set regarding some characters on Peruvian television. This attempt was unsuccessful and the driver returned to the set of “Love and Fire”, where he was waited by his faithful friend Gigi Mitre.