The Congress Parliamentary Party failed to surround the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on the Kisan Bill, amid the call for leadership change, the statement of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad has shocked everyone. Azad, who was in the ‘G-23’ who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, said during a debate in the Rajya Sabha that this could be his last address to the House. It is also being said that in the next session there can be a big change in the parliamentary leadership of the Congress and it will show the impression of Rahul Gandhi.In fact, the Speaker suspended 8 MPs due to poor behavior in the Rajya Sabha. A day before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned indefinitely, Leader of the Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “This may be my last speech in the House.” Let me tell you that Azad along with 23 Congress leaders wrote a letter to the Executive President Sonia Gandhi demanding a big change in the organization. There was a lot of ruckus after this letter. Azad said in the House that if the corona epidemic lasted more than 5 months, he would not be seen again in the House.

Azad’s Rajya Sabha term ends in February next year and there are no elections for the Rajya Sabha after that and his statement is being linked to this. However, when Azad’s statement, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked why he was saying this, the Congress leader ignored his question and started attacking the government on the Farmers Bill.



Questions arising about Azad’s future

After Azad’s statement, such speculations are being made that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge can be made the leader of the opposition instead of Azad. Kharge was sent to the Rajya Sabha in June. Many people were looking at Kharge’s nomination by writing Azad’s letter too. However, according to Congress insiders, it would be a mistake to underestimate Azad right now. The veteran Congress leader has worked with four generations of the Gandhi family. If the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are held before the end of his term, he is expected to enter the upper house. It may also happen that a member from a Congress ruled state resigns and Azad should be sent to the Rajya Sabha instead.