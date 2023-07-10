Great is the success he achieved geral garcia, who thanks to his talent and sympathy with the public, knew how to transfer the song “El embrujo” to the wedding of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo. His time in the orchestra Hot of Iquitos It helped him launch recognized musical themes that to this day are heard at events and on radio stations; However, the artist surprised his followers by breaking up and going solo. The Republic was able to talk with him to learn his version of the events.

How did your passion for music start?

—I started from a very young age, since I had the use of reason. I have always been instilled in art, not only in music, but also drawing, painting, in everything. Art is my passion. My parents supported me all my life. I would also have liked to be in the military, a law degree, but I was more inclined towards art and sports, so they supported me to this day.

—Before Kaliente, were you in another orchestra?

—Since I was 13 years old I joined an orchestra. With my classmates we made a band from the age of 13, I started from my neighborhood. I am a native of Tarapoto and I am proud, we made a group in the neighborhood together with a former member of the Sonido 2000 group. I played drums, percussion, but I was not encouraged to sing and we went to several cities.

In music, like any profession, you must pay the right to the floor, that you give a lot of effort that not everything is given for free. At that time you did not have a bus, you went between the boxes, you did not have a hotel, you sang with a small speaker and your voice had to be strong. That is the resume of an artist. You don’t make a success overnight.

—How did you get into that orchestra (Kaliente)? ​​Do you remember your casting?

—There was no casting. I was in Lima and they called me, at that moment I was singing covers for groups, they treated me like a filler. Suddenly they call me and tell me that there is a group from Iquitos who want me to sing and they told me that if it works out, I’ll go there, to try out some 3 or 4 little songs. They sent the demo and I recorded it. The first was “Go away from me”, “How do I do”, and that’s how I recorded 4 songs. They called me from the radio and I, without belonging to the group, was already doing the commercial. In the end I recorded one more to complete.

I arrived in Iquitos and Mr. Rubén was waiting for me with the press. I was scared because I had never seen that in my life. I said “now yes, I understand Often”. I have not been at peace since I arrived, everything was radio and television since morning. It was such a beautiful thing, but I was also worried because “How Do I” was such a big hit.

—How was the environment with your classmates?

-Very pretty. Everything was reciprocal with the members, the musical companions, owners, directors, producer. I have never liked taking people on the wrong side. I feel that if one gets ahead and is recognized, it is not only because of that person, without the support of a producer, a representative, the musicians, the director, we are nothing. We are all a set.

—Why did you decide to retire from the Kaliente de Iquitos orchestra?

—Sometimes it is for improvement, sometimes we want to go further and sometimes the improvement is a little more consideration for the artist. More economic solvency. If someone is producing you, then you have to raise their salary, or you have to give them something, because that is the improvement. That must be taken into account because in a company what arises is good treatment, affection for the workers. That is overcoming a business, but if they treat them badly and they don’t consider them, they will leave you. That’s why I left, fulfilled my contract and then went to other orchestras.

—Do you think Kaliente influenced your artistic career?

—In my musical successes, yes. The Kaliente orchestra has opened doors for me, I am very grateful to the owner, the owner, the group. To this day, with those songs, I am very blessed.

—Did you know that Lionel Messi put “El embrujo” at his wedding with Antonella Roccuzzo?

—He asked for her because he loved it and since he is a good husband, he danced for her four or five times. How beautiful it would have been to have the opportunity, or to have more consideration in those countries if the original artist is in Peru, why not call him to sing the song.

I ask that more consideration be given to artists who have truly made hits. I did not emerge from being in the media, I have always supported my family, a quiet path.

The awards that Geral García has received

Due to his musical career and the large number of views his songs have on YouTube, geral garcia he was invited to the Ancón Festival to sing his best songs in front of the public. The entity that organized the event did not hesitate to give him recognition, in addition, a certain amount of money for his talent.

