There is less and less to go until the start of a new World Cup and all the classified teams are adjusting the last details for the start of the competition. In recent days, the definitive list of the summoned players began to be known and France, the last world champion, presented the players who will defend the title in Arab lands but not the particularity that they will only be 25 and not 26 as allowed FIFA.
Didier Deschamps, world champion as a player (in France 1998) and as a coach (in Russia 2018, he formed a squad with a huge amount of individual hierarchy in all lines of the field and that is led by Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris When asked about the number of players called up, the coach commented that he feels that the number of players is adequate and sufficient to face a World Cup.
” “I think putting out a 25-man roster gives us enough security. The roster is supposed to be in shape to face the first game.””
– Deschamps on his 25-player roster
It should be noted that N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba are out of the squad due to various injuries. Both were the central axes of the midfield that guided France to its second world title in Russia 2018. As for the absences, the French media only reproached him for not calling Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid’s left back. This is because for that defensive sector of the court he only summoned the brothers Lucas and Theo Hernández.
What does the FIFA regulation say?
On paper, FIFA confirmed that the national teams can have a minimum of 23 players but a maximum of 26. So France presented the list correctly and will not have any problems. To date, it is the only team that will not have 26 players.
Let’s remember that the size of the pre-list (from 35 to 55) and the final list (from 23 to 26) increased by the time this World Cup is going to be played, which is in the middle of the European season. In addition, the pandemic situation in which the planet was submerged was added, which helped make this decision.
