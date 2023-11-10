Flavia Laos and Austin Palao They are two well-known models and singers in local entertainment. The romance was so stable that they even decided to record a song together; However, and to the regret of their followers, the couple decided to end their relationship and made it known through an Instagram statement, in which they explained their reasons.

Why did Flavia Laos and Austin Palao break up?

“As I owe it to my audience and the people who have always supported me, Today I want to confirm my separation with Austin“, the blonde begins writing. “It is a difficult decision to communicate, but you have always been part of my life“, he pointed out and explained the reason: “We believe we are going different pathsalthough the love is still intact and I will always be there for him when he needs it“.

Later he details: ““We believe and feel that this is the best decision that two adults and mature people can make.”and asked for respect for his privacy: “It is not an easy moment for both of us, so I hope you can understand our silence,” he concluded.

What did Austin Palao say about his breakup with Flavia Laos?

Like Flavia, austin He also used his social networks to announce their breakup. For his part, he wrote: “After having shared so many moments together, Flavia and I have understood that we both have totally different goals, which is why we have decided to end our relationship,” the model wrote and ended with: “I hope you understand that it is not an easy time for both of us, For this reason, we would appreciate it if you respected our silence.”

How long did Flavia Laos and Austin Palao’s relationship last?

The couple made their relationship official in August 2022, so they ended months after turning one year like lovers

How tall is Austin Palao and how many centimeters taller than Flavia Laos?

Austin Palao was born on October 25, 1994, so he currently has 29 years. Additionally, it measures 1.84 m. On the other hand, Flavia Laos was born on August 1, 1997, so she has 26 years and measure 1.58m. That is, Austin takes him 3 years difference and He is 26 centimeters taller than her.

