On a ship, five people died on an expensive excursion that was supposed to bring them back to the life they knew. In another, perhaps 500 people died days before on a perilous journey, fleeing poverty and violence in search of a new life.

After contact was lost with the five inside a submersible descending on the Titanic, multiple countries and private entities sent ships, planes and drones in a slim hope of rescue. That it was an effort far greater than that made on behalf of the hundreds aboard a disabled and dangerously overloaded fishing boat off the Greek coast, when there were still many possibilities of rescue.

And it was the missing submersible, the Titan, that drew enormous attention around the world, much more so than the ship that sank in the Mediterranean and the lack of help from the Greek Coast Guard before it capsized.

The submersible accident, at the site of a shipwreck that has fascinated the public for more than a century, would have captivated people at any time. But it happened just after the tragedy in the Mediterranean, and the contrast between the two has fueled a discussion in which some see hard realities about class and ethnicity.

Aboard the Titan were three wealthy businessmen — a white American, a white British and a Pakistani-British tycoon — along with the billionaire’s 19-year-old son and a white French explorer. Those on the fishing boat — up to 750, according to authorities’ estimates, with as few as 100 surviving — were immigrants mainly from South Asia and the Middle East, trying to reach Europe.

“We saw how some lives are valued and others are not,” said Judith Sunderland, acting deputy director for Europe at Human Rights Watch. And when analyzing the treatment of migrants, she added: “We cannot avoid talking about racism and xenophobia.”

No doubt status and race play a role in how the world responds to disasters, but there are other factors as well.

Other news has been followed in detail by millions of people, even when those involved were neither rich nor white, such as the children trapped in the depths of a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018.. Their trance, like that of the submersible passengers, was unique and brought suspense, while few people knew about the migrants until they had died.

In studies, people show more compassion for the individual victim than for a mass of seemingly faceless people.

But the disparity in the apparent concern displayed by the migrants compared to the submersible’s passengers prompted an unusually caustic reaction in online essays, social media posts and article comments.

Many commentators said they could not express concern — some even expressing grim satisfaction — about the fate of the people in the submersible who could pay $250,000 each for the thrill. Before the US Coast Guard announced on June 22 that the boat had imploded and all five were dead, jokes proliferated online.

That partly reflects growing anger in recent years over economic inequality, against the rich themselves, and a growing sense that the economy works only for those at the top, said Jessica Gall Myrick, a professor at Pennsylvania State University. , whose specialty is the psychology of how people use media.

For human rights defenders, their anger is not directed at the rich but at European governments whose attitudes toward immigrants have hardened, not only doing little to help those in trouble at sea, but actively shunning them and even treating private citizens who try to rescue migrants as criminals.

The gulf between the two tragedies was highlighted particularly in Pakistan, home to many of those who died on the fishing boat, and to Shahzada Dawood, the tycoon aboard the Titan. He highlighted the extreme gap in Pakistan between the millions living in poverty and the ultra-rich.

“How can we complain about the Greek government? Our own government in Pakistan did not stop agents from playing with the lives of our young people by luring them to travel such dangerous routes,” said Muhammad Ayub, a farmer whose brother was on the sinking fishing boat and is believed to have died.

By: RICHARD PEREZ-PEÑA