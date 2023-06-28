Nintendo spoke about the situation Fire Emblem Engage during their last internal meeting. The question and answer session of this meeting was published this morning and that is how we were able to learn about the statements of the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa.

The question was direct and did not wait, why Fire Emblem Engage has sold less than Three Houses? The game in question was released on January 20, 2023. And the decline in the number of copies shipped, especially in the West, could have to do with the card game. TCG Fire Emblem 0 (Cipher) and related events. This was Furukawa’s response:

This is not just limited to these games, but we would like to provide clients with IP like video game characters. In order to have a lasting attachment to the game, we will of course make new proposals in the franchise. And I think it’s also important to appeal in places other than the games. For example, the sale of products in directly managed official stores and the sale of licensed products to associated companies. So that you can come into contact with our characters and the game world in various places, our goal is to increase the number of people who have access to our IPs. We appreciate your valuable opinions regarding the measures related to the series Fire Emblem. We will take them into account.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: Basically, Furukawa believes that the game would sell better if there was more contact between consumers and the characters in the new installment. Be? I mean, it can work but I don’t think that’s the only factor here.