Ferrari made pole in Monaco and had pace to win the race. It shouldn’t be news for a team that has 238 victories in Formula 1, but the SF21 had not shown that kind of capabilities in the first four races of the season and it probably won’t from now on either. What is causing the sudden improvement? The Maranello team is one of the fastest at warming up the tires in the laps leading up to qualifying.

This characteristic sometimes works against them because in certain circuits, in races, the degradation can become excessive. Sainz can attest to what happened in Portugal, when he changed a fifth on the track for an eleventh. But in Monte Carlo the opposite happens and it is possible to defend a good position on the grid without risking the pace. What’s more, the Maranello car is very fast in the slow corners, more than the competition, and that was evident in a track that does not have corners of another cut. And most importantly: the influence of the engine on this track is minimal and that makes up the differences between Mercedes, Honda, Ferrari and Renault. Anything good that happens is the fault of the chassis, not the power unit.

Binotto, team boss, concludes that in Baku they will return to their usual position: “In slow corner circuits we will be competitive, but we do not take it for granted. Instead of thinking about which circuits we will be competitive, we focus on Baku, which is the next one, and then the next. There is scope to improve the car. There will be improvements, not many, along the way, and they will allow us to work better. The most important thing is to develop in the right direction and learn a lot of lessons from tough weekends like this. “ Perhaps Hungary will give them a break, although they will not be dominant again like in Monaco. Therefore, more than a good podium, it is a missed opportunity to win a race in 2021.