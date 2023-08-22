Fátima Aguilar was in charge of breaking the tense atmosphere of this last night of sentencing in ‘The great chef: celebrities’. The renowned journalist caused a tender moment in full competition when remembering the missed ‘Team Sweetie’He was even encouraged to speak by barking, as Mauricio Mesones did in the second season of the reality show.

The peculiar moment occurred in the middle of José Peláez’s visit to the communicator’s kitchen, when the driver asked him to take charge of bringing good news. “You always have to come with good news ready,” he said. To which Fatima replied: “Today the good news is, with the permission of uncle Mauri and the entire ‘Team Cariñito’that all the animals know that we have not forgotten about them”.

These words from the contestant on trial made the users of ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) turn it into a trend, since they were moved by the tender action. “Yeah, but Fátima Aguilar being ‘Team Cariñito'”, “Thanks to Fátima Aguilar, who is also ‘Team Cariñito'”, “Mauricio Mesones, today we remember you a little bit, your greetings to the wow friends and the michis. Thanks to Fátima Aguilar”, were some of the comments on networks.

Users support Fátima Aguilar for being Team Cariñito. Photo: Twitter

