The anger of farmers opposing the three new agricultural laws of the central government is bursting at the mobile tower. Farmers have damaged more than 1500 mobile towers in Punjab during the movement. Sources say that due to this services have been disrupted in many areas. Farmers have made various allegations against businessman and Reliance Jio owner Mukesh Ambani and businessman Gautam Adani during the movement. Farmers say that Ambani-Adani will benefit from the new agricultural laws of the government. Due to this, after announcing the boycott of Jio, farmers damaged many telecom towers in the state. At the same time, the state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has instructed the police to take action against those who damaged the towers.

During the movement, farmers disrupted the power supply to the towers. At the same time, cable was also damaged in many parts of Punjab. However, neither Ambani’s Reliance Group nor Adani’s companies are in the business of purchasing food grains from farmers. A source familiar with the matter said, “Till yesterday (Sunday), 1,411 mobile towers had been damaged and today the count has crossed 1,500.” Farmers burned Jio’s fiber cable in Jalandhar too. Have given.

Reliance Jio has more than 9 thousand mobile towers in Punjab. At the same time, another source said that farmers are stopping power supply to damage the telecom tower. In at least one case, people took away the generator installed on the tower site and donated it to the local gurdwara. At the same time, videos of Jio employees threatening and running away are also going viral. The source further stated that the attacks have affected the telecom service and operators are struggling to maintain the service in the absence of action by law enforcement agencies. Earlier, the Chief Minister of Punjab on Friday appealed to the farmers not to do such works which would inconvenience the general public. He asked people to maintain restraint.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh directs police to take action against those vandalizing mobile towers in the state (file photo) pic.twitter.com/SeScsAtU1y – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

‘Police has not taken action’

Sources say that the police have not taken any action yet against those who damaged the towers in Punjab. Even in most of the cases the FIR has not been registered. According to the Registered Body of Telecom Infrastructure Providers, the Towers and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), at least 1600 towers have been damaged in the state. These also include the Common Access Infrastructure.

Thousands of farmers are agitating against agricultural laws

For more than a month, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the agriculture laws of the central government on various borders of Delhi. The farmers demand that the government repeal the laws. Although the Center has talked about making several amendments in the proposal sent to the farmers, the farmers have rejected it. Now once again on December 30, in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, talks will be held between the government and farmers organizations regarding the laws.