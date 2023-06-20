A question whose answer may change with the diversity and strangeness of the questions, and the student finds himself facing a challenge that can make him live in a state of anxiety and tension, or find himself in a comfortable area for him and his creativity.

Who decides the conditions for setting these questions? And who chooses it?

Exam questions that most find difficult surprise school students, such as what is the plural of the word tea? Or plural of the word “revelation”? Or translate the following scene from a drama into Japanese.

And the last question included words in the colloquial dialect as part of an exam for the Faculty of Languages ​​in an Egyptian university..and it raised the astonishment of many.

Every summer, Arab families experience a state of anxiety and tension, when the date of the general secondary exams coincides… and the reason… is the “puzzling” questions… that raise several question marks about who is responsible for setting the curriculum exams for the various educational levels. Does this type of question really aim to measure the academic and cognitive achievement of students?

And between the parents’ annoyance about the level of exam questions, and the education ministries in most countries’ emphasis on the rationality of these questions, the student remains in a spiral of tension and stress until the time the result appears.

In this context, educators see the diversity and strangeness of exam questions as a new challenge for students, and increases their chances of creativity.

In this context, the educational expert, Dr. Kamal Mugheeth, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: