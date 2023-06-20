A question whose answer may change with the diversity and strangeness of the questions, and the student finds himself facing a challenge that can make him live in a state of anxiety and tension, or find himself in a comfortable area for him and his creativity.
Who decides the conditions for setting these questions? And who chooses it?
Exam questions that most find difficult surprise school students, such as what is the plural of the word tea? Or plural of the word “revelation”? Or translate the following scene from a drama into Japanese.
And the last question included words in the colloquial dialect as part of an exam for the Faculty of Languages in an Egyptian university..and it raised the astonishment of many.
Every summer, Arab families experience a state of anxiety and tension, when the date of the general secondary exams coincides… and the reason… is the “puzzling” questions… that raise several question marks about who is responsible for setting the curriculum exams for the various educational levels. Does this type of question really aim to measure the academic and cognitive achievement of students?
And between the parents’ annoyance about the level of exam questions, and the education ministries in most countries’ emphasis on the rationality of these questions, the student remains in a spiral of tension and stress until the time the result appears.
In this context, educators see the diversity and strangeness of exam questions as a new challenge for students, and increases their chances of creativity.
In this context, the educational expert, Dr. Kamal Mugheeth, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- Students’ fear of high school exams is normal.
- The strangeness and suddenness of the exam for high school students is an inevitable challenge.
- The external community, including parents and those around the students, learns about the nature of the general secondary exam questions based on the different features of their faces while leaving the exam.
- In Arab educational systems, secondary education is more important than education in itself.
- High school has become an important part of the future of humanity, starting from the age of eighteen.
- The exam author must know the relative weight of the different parts of the course, and accordingly the grades and numbers are distributed.
- The educational process has three dimensions: the dimension of values or conscience, practical skills, and the dimension of cognitive and scientific dimensions.
- Examinations are placed according to relative weights.
- To determine the relative weights and the number of questions, the nature of the subject matter and the learning objectives that you have set should be taken into consideration.
- Not working with relative weights may cause several problems in the educational community.
- There are short-term and long-term solutions.
- Suggesting that the general secondary certificate be a result of the grades earned by the student throughout his educational career.
- The absence of the illusion of high school in advanced educational systems.
- The authors of the questions should be an integral part of the educational process and keep pace with the educational program throughout the school year.
