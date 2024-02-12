Evelyn Campos has become an icon of Peruvian cumbia, as he has left an indelible mark on the public thanks to his outstanding participation in renowned groups such as Beautiful water, Beautiful soul, International Sextet, among others. Her career reflects an exceptional dedication to cumbia, which makes her a notable figure in the music industry. In 2017 she created her own group: Evelyn Campos and her Golden Band, and in an exclusive interview with La República, he tells us about his beginnings.

What was the first group that Evelyn joined?

Evelyn began in the music industry at age 6, when her father, a professional Creole and bolero musician, noticed her talent and encouraged her to participate in a school performance. This experience marked the beginning of her career. At the age of 13, she made her foray into the cumbia genre, a decision that led her to join recognized groups.

“There was a group in the north called Sexteto Internacional and the owners were very friends of my father. So, since my father has always liked me to sing different genres, he told me to take me to that group's rehearsals. To the group He liked it and they hired me at the age of 13” recalled the cumbiambera.

How is Evelyn part of Agua Bella?

Her integration into this musical group occurred when she was discovered by Mr. José Castillo, producer of Euforia and owner of Agua Bella, during a presentation in Oyotún when she was part of Sexteto Internacional. Impressed by her talent, Castillo approached her father to propose that Evelyn join her new group, Agua Bella, with which she would record her first production and achieve considerable success.

“In the first stage of Agua Bella, I was there for about a year because the group was just promoting itself. We recorded the first production with something like seven to eight songs with Yolanda, who was my other partner. with which I started Agua Bella” said Campos.

After her time in the famous group, Evelyn decided to join the new group Alma Bella, a time that she remembers quite fondly, since she stayed for around two years and recorded one of the most successful songs in her repertoire: 'Niña foolish'.

“It was a beautiful time because, apart from the impact it had, it was being able to work alongside my father because, at that time, he was the one who looked for the contracts and my mother was in charge of sewing the costumes and all that,” declared the former member. of Agua Bella.

Why does Evelyn leave the Alma Bella group and return to Agua Bella?

Evelyn's father was promoting the song 'Niña Tonto' by the group Alma Bella on Radio La Karibeña when he suffered a stroke. This fact devastated the cumbia singer, which led her to stay away from the stage for a long time.

“I sort of entered a stage of depression. I didn't want to sing because I was always used to being by my father's side and also because of some internal problems I decided not to be in Alma Bella anymore. I wanted to give myself a break,” said the former member of Beautiful soul.

At the stage when Campos was devastated by what had happened to her father, she found out from a friend that Mr. José Castillo was again wanting to talk to her to propose returning to the group and it was at that moment that she finally agreed to return to the group. group in which it started.

“I was there for more or less three years this time, because I already found five girls, where a singer left and, for that reason, I joined. With Agua Bella I have recorded nine albums and that is where the group became international and, thanks to that “I was able to see many countries,” Evelyn explained.