The company’s market value fell to $435 billion, after it was worth more than $1 trillion last April.

Elon Musk, who owns 13 percent of Tesla shares, and therefore most of his wealth is exposed to the movement of the stock, his wealth was affected and deteriorated from $ 300 billion a year ago, to less than $ 150 billion now, and thus he lost half of his wealth in one year.

There are several reasons for these large declines in the stock, of course, because technology stocks suffered strong declines, affected by the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve throughout the year, as well as the sharp declines in the “Nasdaq” index, which is dominated by the technology sector.

This is in terms of the impact of the declines that occurred in the markets, but there was also the issue of buying the company “Twitter”, which overwhelmed the work and activity of Elon Musk in the second part of this year, and he devoted himself entirely to the “Twitter” company, and also sold an important percentage of “Tesla” shares. , of which the equivalent of $ 3.6 billion this month.

In a historical look at the movement of the stock, we see that it entered an important upward rally in the last quarter of 2019, and the rises continued and after that it was subjected to a shock at the time of the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, but after that the stock shone dramatically over a year and a half with record highs, in which the company’s market value reached at $1.23 trillion at the beginning of November 2021.

But then the stock entered a downward trend, with sharp fluctuations accompanying this decline, with the stock reaching its lowest level in two years, and almost losing more than half of the gains of this wonderful rally, which was also coinciding with the major giant technology companies, which lived a golden period during Corona pandemic and the period of staying at home.

We will monitor in the coming period whether there will be positive news for the company, supporting the stock, or will the movement continue to be affected by the movement of US indices.