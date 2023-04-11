Tension remains in East Asia due to the military exercises that China is conducting around Taiwan. Chinese simulations have included “precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in surrounding waters.” Planes, ships and ground troops participate.

And why does it happen? This is a reaction to the meeting between Taiwan’s president, President Tsai Ing-Wen, and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, last Wednesday.

With this panorama, during the weekend, former president Donald Trump went to the social network, TruthSocial – launched by his communications company weeks after being temporarily suspended from Twitter and Facebook after the assault on the US Capitol -, to leave a comment that also went viral on the internet.

“World War III,” he wrote.

Despite not making direct mention of the tension between China and Taiwan, the comment apparently refers to that situation, since it was published on Sunday as the second day of military exercises progressed.

Hours later, through the same channel, Trump, who faces 34 criminal charges before the United States justice, made a new publication; this time, referring directly to the matter. “The best and only way to fix the China problem, and all the other problems we have, is to get rid of Biden,” she wrote.

And then, in another ‘post’, he added: “The way the United States is going, we will soon be in World War III, without ammunition!”.

What does Taiwan say about Chinese exercises?

Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly overhead after the start of Chinese military exercises.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu compared recent Chinese military exercises to the reaction that country had last year after Nancy PelosiMcCarthy’s predecessor, will visit the island.

“This time, if we look at the intensity of their air or naval threat against Taiwan, I think it is similar to what we saw then,” Minister Wu said.

The island reported that, around 6 pm this Monday (local time), detected 91 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and 12 warships in its surroundings. Added to this were 54 of the fighter jets crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait and entering the southwestern and southeastern parts of the island’s air defense identification zone.

YALENI SOLANO A.

ELTIEMPO.COM