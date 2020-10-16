Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has relinquished the captaincy in the season between IPL-13

England’s Ian Morgan has been appointed captain, he will also captain against Mumbai to be held today

Karthik has said that this decision will help him focus on his batting

new Delhi

Fans of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a major setback when captain Dinesh Karthik decided to relinquish the captaincy just before the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The team will be captained by World Cup winner Ian Morgan against Mumbai. KKR said that Karthik wants to focus on his batting, but overall, the team’s performance was not very special.

The team is at number four in the current season

Looking at the current season, Kolkata are currently fourth in the points table. He has won 4 out of 7 matches while he has lost in 3 matches. Now let’s talk about Captain Karthik. He has scored 108 runs at an average of 15.42 during this period, including a half-century. It is another matter that except for Shubman Gill, the performance of other batsmen of the team has also been average. In such a situation, Karthik was facing criticism.

This is how the performance of the team and Karthik in the last two seasons

Dinesh Karthik first joined this franchise in 2018. KKR had bid Rs 7.4 crore on them. The team management handed him the captaincy in place of Gautam Gambhir, who made him a two-time champion. In 2018, the team finished third, while in 2019 the team’s journey ended in 5th place. During the last three seasons, Karthik scored 859 runs for this team with a brilliant strikerate of 146. This included 5 half-centuries.

Russel disagreed with captaincy several times

Now let’s talk about the team. Andre Russell, one of the top all-rounders in the world, has at times seen a different view than Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy. Russell, who is capable of showering fours and sixes, wants to bat in the top order and he also mentioned this openly. In a gesture, he also questioned the captaincy of Karthik. However, no one ever spoke openly.

There must have been pressure from the team management too !!

Now let’s talk about the pressure of team management. When Karthik was given the captaincy in place of Gautam Gambhir, it was expected that something better would take place and lead Ko to the title, but it did not happen. Talking about the expectations of the team manager, Gautam Gambhir has already said that he definitely made the team champion twice, but the pressure was so much that he could never sleep peacefully.

There was criticism about the strategy

Except for a half-century innings against Kings XI Punjab, Karthik’s performance was nothing special. Apart from this, his strategy failed many times. He was not comfortable with the inclusion of the best spinner like Kuldeep Yadav on the slow XI on Sharjah, which also raised some questions. He has shown greater reliance on young fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagerkoti, who have almost the same variance and also condemned their captaincy decision, instead of the legendary Krishna who bowled brilliantly in the death overs against Kings XI Punjab.