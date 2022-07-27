Millonarios tried to find solutions for the lack of goals that left him empty-handed in the first half. Thus, he managed to hire Luis Carlos Ruiz, who had a very good semester with the Cortuluá shirt.

However, there was another player with a lot of experience who was about to wear blue for the second tournament of the year. In the end, the deal could not materialize.



This is Dayro Moreno, the top scorer in the 2022-I League, with 13 goals, and who has just reached 300 goals in his professional career. The 36-year-old attacker decided to stay with Atlético Bucaramanga.

This is how Dayro reacted to the interest of Millionaires

Why didn’t Dayro return to Millionaires? “I had the opportunity to speak with the president, there was a rapprochement, but we know that in football it is like that, an agreement was not reached there”, Moreno explained in a chat with the VBar Caracol.

Dayro thanked the interest that Millonarios showed for his services. “Many thanks to teacher Gamero, to the Millonarios players, to the board of directors because they took me into account in their project to be on their squad, but I am a man of principles and I had already given Bucaramanga the floor” assured the tolimense.

Moreno had already had a stint at Millonarios, between 2013 and 2014: he scored 34 goals, 29 in the League and 5 in the Colombia Cup, but did not get any title. From Millos, Dayro went to Xolos de Tijuana and then signed with Atlético Nacional, something that many blue fans did not forgive him for.

“I am happy because the people since I arrived made me feel at home. Bucaramanga opened the doors for me and God wants to achieve more important goals,” added the attacker.

