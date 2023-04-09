Dayanita He put an end to the controversy that was generated as a result of his alleged dismissal from “JB en ATV”. This Saturday, April 8, the comic actress announced her official withdrawal from the program led by Jorge Benavides through a heartfelt publication in which she thanked the space for having welcomed her throughout this time and recognized the irresponsible attitudes she had towards the members of the cast.

But what really happened between Dayanita and Jorge Benavides and what motivated the actress to terminate her employment relationship with “JB en ATV”? In this note we tell you the details of the situation that has been on everyone’s lips in recent days.

What happened to Dayanita in JB on ATV”?

Dayanita stopped appearing on “JB en ATV” for three consecutive weeks, which led several of her followers to speculate about her possible dismissal from the program. Just a few days later, the comedian spoke up and made it clear that she was no longer part of the space and that she was focused on other projects.

These statements were soon slipped by Alfredo Benavides and the production team of “JB en ATV”, who clarified that Dayanita was not fired, but only sanctioned for having committed multiple acts of indiscipline with the program and its members.

Dayanita admits acts of indiscipline in “JB en ATV”

The confrontations increased and the need for viewers to know for sure what was happening as well. For this, Dayanita granted an exclusive interview to Katty Villalobos for her YouTube channel “Katty with Kalle”, in order to clarify her television mess.

Dayanita assured that the production of “JB en ATV” was suspended indefinitely due to her irresponsible attitudes, which she recognized in front of cameras. According to her testimony, she had not been feeling well in recent weeks because of a strong discussion that she had with a person close to her circle. Said question would have brought him serious consequences when trying to function at work.

“I recognize everything that has happened. They are due to my lack of discipline. What happens is that I have not felt well for months, due to problems I had with a person. (…) I have always confused my work with my personal life. If something happens to me, I grab everyone, and I have to admit that when I don’t feel well, I don’t answer the phone to anyone,” said the interpreter.

Dayanita announces her official retirement from “JB en ATV”

After the latest events and revelations, this April 8, Dayanita made her departure from “JB en ATV” official through her social platforms. In a long and heartfelt message, the actress thanked her leader Jorge Benavides for the opportunity she offered her and revealed that she would embark on a new career path to take on other challenges.

“First of all I make this message public because of the love and respect I have for Jorge Benavides, my boss and guide in these five years of television career. My decision to step aside from the “JB en ATV” program is to take on new challenges”, he stated.