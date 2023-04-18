Dayanita In recent years, she has become one of the outstanding figures in Jorge Benavides’ humorous program, which is why her departure caused a lot of surprise among her followers who expected to see her every Saturday on the screens of channel 9. After that, a large number of fans They wondered about the comic actress if she would continue on TV in some other project; However, the former member of “JB on ATVs” announced that he will leave the country, the reason? Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Chino Risas ‘worried’ about Dayanita after resigning from “JB on ATV”: “I’ll have a cold talk with her”

Why didn’t Dayanita appear on “JB on ATV” anymore?

Weeks ago, Dayanita she was absent from several of the broadcasts of “JB en ATV”, which led to the thought that the channel would have fired her. However, some of her castmates, such as Alfredo Benavides, came out to clarify that the popular comedian was serving a sanction for constant indiscipline in her workplace. Despite this, she herself announced her resignation on April 8 on her Instagram account, thanking Jorge Benavides for the opportunity to help her grow in her artistic career.

“First of all, I make this message public because of the love and respect I have for Jorge Benavides, my boss and guide in these five years of television career.. My decision to step aside from the “JB en ATV” program is to take on new challenges. I leave with a grateful heart and recognizing the mistakes I made due to personal problems,” he wrote in his statement.

Dayanita resigns from “JB en ATV”. Photo: Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita causes a furor when she sings “Dejarte de amar” in a traveling show: “Tremble, Azucena Calvay!”

Dayanita admits that she was undisciplined

After so much commotion for his absence in the program Jorge Benavides, Dayanita gave an interview on Katy Villalobos’s YouTube channel. In this space, finally, she accepted that she stopped appearing on TV because of her indiscipline, according to her, as a result of the fact that she has been emotionally ill for several months.

“I recognize everything that has happened. They are for my lack of discipline. What happens is that I haven’t been feeling well for months, due to problems I had with a person. (…) I have always confused my work with my personal life. If something happens to me, I grab everyone, and I have to admit that when I don’t feel well, I don’t answer the phone to anyone,” said the actress.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita responds to criticism after leaving ATV: “I was never believed”

Dayanita announces that she will leave Peru

After his ATV outing, Dayanita is in search of his growth as an artist, recently announced that he will launch as a singer, but that he will not put aside his facet as a comedian. Following this line, he recently announced that he will leave Peru for a particular reason and everything seems to indicate that the job will not be lacking for JB’s apprentice, as he will go on tour to Europe. He thus made it known on Edwin Sierra’s radio program.

“I’m going on an international tour to Europe!“, said the comic actress, who will be in Italy, France and Spain. True to her style, she wanted to joke about her stay in the Old Continent: “I’ll stay there (…) No, I still have to come to continue succeeding and having fun to all of Peru.

#Dayanita #decide #leave #Peru #controversial #departure #ATV